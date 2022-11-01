By GILBERT EKEZIE

The Choplife Garden and Suites in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area, Lagos State was a haven of political gathering when the Community Relations arm of the Kalejaiye Adeboye Paul (KAP) Movement 2023 team organised a special prayer service tagged; ‘Pray for KAP’.

The event attracted political and religious leaders and the entire political family of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government and Ifelodun Local Council Development Areas Lagos State, as the Community Development Committee, CommunityDevelopmen Association, traditional rulers, market leaders, various ethnic groups , artisans and members of the public.

The ‘Pray for KAP’ programme was designed to promote religious unity, peace and social understanding among the various multi-ethnic electorate in Ajeromi-Ifelodun local government and Ifelodun LCDA, as part of build-up by the All Progressives Congress {APC}, to the general elections in 2023.

The prayer session was also designed to ensure victory for all candidates of the ruling party; APC, which includes presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lagos Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Lagos-West Senatorial candidate, Dr. Mrs. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, lawmakers for Ajeromi-Ifelodun constituency 1 and 2, Hon. Lukmon Sa’ad Olumoh and Hon. Sobur Akanbi Oluwa respectively.

Speaking at the event, the All Progressives Congress {APC}, party chairman in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area, Chief Samuel Adeyemi said the special prayer was first of its kind in the process of electioneering in the constituency, adding that such was valuable and strategic to our party.

He explained that the 2023 election will be different from ones in the past. ,”I think it would be ideal for our members and supporters to conduct themselves peacefully before and during the election,” he advised.

The Chief Host, Hon. Kalejaiye Adeboye Paul (KAP), said it was the mercies of God that brought him where he is, and that prayer should precede his campaign , as the party commences campaign some few weeks ahead.

He commended the impact of the incumbent federal lawmaker, Hon. Kolawole Musibau Taiwo, on the various constituency projects executed in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Federal constituency, promised to complete those that are under constructions and do more for the people .

Kalejaiye was of the opinion that youth development and women emancipation would be part of his priorities, if elected into the green chamber to represent Ajeromi-Ifelodun Federal Constituency, in 2023. “I want to thank HKT for the constituency projects he executed, and I will ensure that the youth centre under construction, is completed for development of our youths. I will also provide a skill acquisition centre for our women to excel, and make a better living through the various skills that would be learned.”

The event which was an assemblage of Christian and Islamic clerics, served as the platform for the special prayer , as both the Christian and Islamic Clerics prayed for Kalejaiye and other APC candidates in attendance, such as Hon. Lukmon Sa’ad Olumoh and Hon. Sobur Akanbi Oluwa, who are vying for the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Constituency 1 and 2, at the Lagos State House of Assembly.