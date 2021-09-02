The rich culture of the people of Asaba, Delta State, was on August 8, 2021, brought to the fore. That was when the Asaba Development Union (ADU), Women’s Wing, celebrated the 70th anniversary of the association at the Asaba Development Union Hall, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos.

President of the Women’s Wing, Lagos branch, Dr Williams Eugenia, said: “We are celebrating 70 years of the establishment of this union. It was before an all men affair. They later asked women to join them. We are celebrating our landmark achievement so far.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 pandemic did not allow us to do much last year. However, the most significant thing we did was giving out palliatives to our members both in Lagos and at home especially to those that needed it most.

“We want to establish a micro finance bank through which our members can be empowered by providing low interest loans for them and different skill acquisition programmes.

“We will upgrade the Hall (Centre) by equipping it with modern facilities to increase its value for commercial purposes, and build a modern toilet here. That is why we are raising funds today.

“I want Asaba people in the Diaspora to know that we want to put the union on the world map. They should know what we stand for and what and how they can contribute to the development our community. God will grant them good health and help them to prosper in all their endeavours.”

She lauded the founding mothers who thought it wise to bring together Asaba women in Lagos: “The union has helped in the socio-economic development of our members. She encouraged members to participate in whatever capacity they could to see to the actualization of their projects.”

Different units of the branch from Festac, Surulere, Ikeja, Victoria Island and others made presentations. Drama sketches were presented followed by dancing performances by some of the units.

The Ikeja unit did a fashion parade with the unique Asaba native white clothe materials. It was an avenue to promote the native white material known as Akwa Ocha produced and sold mainly at Ahaba Asaba.

The fund-raising was kick started by Eugenia by cutting the cake with a sum. Guests, units’ representatives’ and members followed suit.

She said: “Although, Asaba people (women) are said not to be business people, but is high time our women start getting empowered economically to go into entrepreneurship and other businesses.”

