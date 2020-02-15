Residents of Arobadade community of Bariga, Lagos last week had a swell time when Footprints of Davids Arts Academy held its eponymous arts festival. Guests at the 2020 Footprints of David Arts Festival (FODAF) themed “A Better Child” was treated to a cocktail of entertainment activities that include film show, dance and drama performances, cookery contest, ludo and draft games, musical concert, charity match, open mic competition and poetry performance.

The event attracted a host of comedians and artistes including popular gospel disc jockey, Gosperella and renowned gospel artiste, Tope Alabi.

Seun Awobajo, founder, FODAF, said the aim of the festival was to enlighten parents and guardian on how to train their children and wards in a proper way so that they can be useful to themselves and society.

Since inception in 2005, Awobajo asserted, FODAF has convoked a gathering of art enthusiasts and critics and has served as one of the biggest arts festivals in the city.

The foundation, he stated, is dedicated to discovering young and talented artists, groom their skills and avail them the opportunity to showcase their skills to the outside world.

“The community festival was conceived as a palliative to the menace faced by youths in the area and has been able to infuse education, entertainment, and music in the consciousness of the youths,” he said.

Guests at the occasion include the Baale of Orile Bariga, Chief Owodunni Hassan Agiri with his retinue of chiefs. Ayo, a student of Yaba College of Technology, who won the award for the Best Speed Painter, later presented the monarch with an artwork.