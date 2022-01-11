By Job Osazuwa

A non-denominational theological institution, the Trinity College of Divinity, Lagos, has ordained 42 firebrand disciples and released them to go and win souls for the kingdom of God.

It was undiluted excitement as family and friends, on November 27, 2021, converged on Lagos to celebrate with the graduating students for successfully completing their two-year academic and spiritual exercise for the purpose of propagating the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Rector of the college, Pastor Festus Babatunde Taiwo, stated that the aims and missions of the school were targeted at perfecting the ministry, training people to boldly preach the gospel, even in the face of heated persecution, wiping away all heresies and ultimately transferring unadulterated spiritual knowledge and understanding from one generation to another.

He said: “The time has come that some members of our college will be released into the mission field to work as ministers, while some will still continue the advanced stages of our training.

“This college is run on full scholarship for two years; none of these lecturers receive salaries or wages. We are sacrificing, labouring and investing into the ministries of others, believing that God is our exceeding great reward.

“Therefore, we would be glad and appreciate your partnership with us by investing into this college. By doing this, you will be sponsoring more people of God who do not have the money to pay in conventional seminaries and Bible schools.

“It is our prayer that, in the nearest future, we will have our permanent site, where we will provide hostels for students outside Lagos and Nigeria. I, therefore, implore everyone to help us with landed property to achieve this dream.”

The class governor of the graduating students, May 2020/2021 session, Mrs. Omotunde Esther Idowu Alawode, thanked God on behalf of her colleagues for the privilege to undergo tutelage at the revered school.

She said: “We glorify God for He has been steadfast with us and upheld us to the end of our learning period. We also appreciate our erudite lecturers for their passion to impart knowledge and painstakingly groom us.

“The lectures we received have broadened our horizon, widened our scope and sharpened our minds for the tasks ahead. We have been drilled to hold forth for our Lord and Master, Jesus Christ, till all blindness of souls is eradicated and the light of God shines through the universe.”

Alawode pledged that, as they were ordained and commissioned, they would not be dissuaded in winning souls for God and demystifying the kingdom of evil, till the end of the world.