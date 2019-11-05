Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Brickhall School, Abuja last week, confirmed that classroom activities alone cannot equip students with requisite knowledge and skills that would guarantee their relevance in 21st century world driven by knowledge.

The school, having realised the difference between job and career, and the need for students to discover their talent early in life and make informed decisions organised career day for students with focus on aviation and other opportunities therein.

Accomplished aviation professionals from National Black Coalition of Federal Aviation Employees (NBCFAC) were invited from Lagos to educate the students on magics behind flight operations and contributions of other professionals to smooth and safe flight operations.

They shared secrets of their carrier success and most importantly, steps they took to develop it. Stories of great men who realised their talents early in life in aviation industry or elsewhere, nourished it through help received from teachers and parents, and went ahead to become global icons were shared to encourage the students.

Executive Director of the school, Nneka Emodi-Eze, in her remarks, explained that the essence of the day was to provide platform for students to get first hand information on how flight operations are done, and most importantly, encourage them to desire career in aviation.

She confessed, with evidences, that the world is strongly ruled by knowledge, and it is better for the students to discover themselves and unearth the great abilities and talents that God deposited in them, make life out of it and change the world for good.

Emodi-Eze said that Brickhall school always provide platform and opportunity for its students to discover and nurture their talents. “We have teachers and trained staff that are ever willing and ready to listen to our children, neutralize their confusions, fears and guide them properly on way to go about their chosen career.”

The executive director believed that every career, if properly managed and requisite knowledge and skills acquired, has the potential to birth billionaires and global changers, thus disabusing minds of students that only people in a particular profession could make meaningful impact on the society.

NBCFAC President, Nigeria Unit, Kola Ojo, thanked the school management for providing such a rare platform for the students to get exposed to details of flight operations and many other career opportunities in aviation industry.

He said: “Many people don’t know what happen behind the scene for a flight to take off and land safely. There are number of certified professionals that make it happen. These are things we exposed to the students so they can make informed choice where they fit in.

“Some of us were not properly guided when we were growing up as regards career choice. Some of us stumbled on the profession in aviation and developed passion for it. So, we want to correct that in our younger generation.

“There are several certified professionals in aviation industry, notably, traffic controllers, engineers, and several others that are doing amazing things behind the scene to ensure safety and security of passengers.

“We are, however, committed to any cause that would ensure that generations ahead of us develop interest and passion for career in aviation. It must not be Pilot. There are several other career opportunities in the industry that would lead to self fulfilment.”

Ojo was impressed with the attention, responses and questions from students that participated in the meeting, saying it was an indication that the students learnt new things.

He appealed to federal and state government and other schools to emulate Brickhall School, and provide opportunity for students to get such education that would help them choose career.