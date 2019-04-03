Fred Ezeh

A Catholic group, Knight of Saint Mulumba (KSM), Abuja metropolitan zone, last week, gathered at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Church, Garki, Abuja, to celebrate the feast of annunciation. The theme was: “Keeping wholly the triunity of our humanity”.

Feast of annunciation is an annual event in Catholic calendar used to commemorate the activities that heralded the conception of Jesus Christ by Blessed Virgin Mary.

It was a date the Angel of God (Angel Gabriel) delivered the message to Blessed Virgin Mary that she will conceive and birth a child that will be regarded as the saviour of the World.

The event was remarkable because Blessed Virgin Mary conceived and brought forth a child without sexual relationship with a mortal man.

Catholic community in Abuja led by members of the Knight of Saint Mulumba, celebrated the event with Rosary procession, mass and other activities that refreshed the minds of the people on the importance of the remarkable event.

The event which attracted KSM members from the diocese that makes up Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, began with prayers, followed by rosary procession and ended with Holy Mass that was celebrated by Rev. Fr Raphael Okanumeh, of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese.

Fr. Okanumeh reminded the congregation of the great significance of the feast of annunciation, and encouraged members of KSM and other parishioners to observe the day with consciousness of appreciation, thanksgiving and sober reflection.

He informed the congregation that Catholic Church attached so much importance to the feast of annunciation, hence the series of activities lined up to commemorate the event.

The KSM Supreme Physician, Prof. Charles Eregie, charged Christians particularly Catholics to ponder on the salvation implication of the action of Jesus Christ, in their quest to achieve the true “Christ-likeness”.

The Supreme physician who was represented by KSM metropolitan physician of Abuja, Aloysius Ebedi, said the feast was even more relevant in the Lenten season, which afforded Catholics the opportunity to meditate on the pascal mystery.

He asked Christians particularly members of Catholic faith to uphold the sanctity, dignity and quality of life at all stages and forms, from conception to natural birth, while also protecting the environment and all God’s creation.