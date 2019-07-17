Fred Ezeh

Catholic Women Organisation of Nigeria (CWON), last week, threw a party to celebrate former Abia State governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, and several others, for their immense contribution, financially and otherwise, to efforts of the women for a better society.

Senator Kalu was among the privileged people to receive platinum award, while others were decorated with Diamond, Silver and other categoried of award.

The event attracted dignitaries from Catholic Churches across Abuja Catholic Archdiocese and beyond, including Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, Priests, Reverend Sisters, politicians, businessmen and friends of the women, that gathered to honour and celebrate with the women on their newly established school, Cor Mariae Boys College.

The event started with a Holy Mass, choir hymns, cultural display and culminated in award presentation, fund raising and recognition of individuals and groups that have shown support, financially and otherwise, to the women in their previous outings.

CWON National President, Cecelia Okolo, said the event was just to say “thank you” to the awardees for their past efforts and solicit for more, especially as they put finishing touches to facilities ahead of the commencement of academic activities in the newly established Cor Mariae Boys College, Abuja.

She said that barring any last minute changes, the Catholic Boys College will commence academic activities in September 2019.

She said the school will be owned and managed by CWON, with focus on academic excellence with good moral upbringing to possibly correct the obvious moral and academic decadence that has reached alarming rate in Nigeria.

She confessed that Nigerian society was far better decades ago, when schools were established and managed by churches. She suggested that schools be returned to missionaries to enable them restore morals and values in future generations.

She said ahead of resumption in September, specific interventions have been designed for the benefit of the students, parents and school: “The school will partner with parents and other relevant stakeholders for education of students. We shall also establish an advisory system whereby trained advisors basically follow up on a child’s formation, morally, spiritually, academically and otherwise.”

Archbishop Onaiyekan appreciated the innovation and described it as a complement to Regina Pacis College, which is catholic girls’ owned college.

He promised to mobilise financial support from his friends and well wishers, for the smooth take-off of the school and also ensure that the school remains top on the list of most outstanding schools in Nigeria and beyond.

Chairman of the occasion and former Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, appreciated the intervention of the Catholic women for their desire to secure the destiny of younger generation through education.

He challenged guests and awardees to support the women’s project, financially and otherwise, so they could collectively birth a college that will give a formidable educational platform for younger generations.