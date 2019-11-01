Rita Okoye

Top celebrities in the entertainment industry recently converged to discuss salient issues bothering on corruption, embezzlement, human trafficking, bad governance, stigmatisation of people living with disabilities, suffering of the masses, gender-based abuse, and violence against women among others.

Organised by record label, Chocolate City in partnership with Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), the roundtable, which held at CCX Lounge, Victoria Island, Lagos, also x-rayed the role of influencers in pushing for change and social activism among others.

Hosted by rapper, MI Abaga, celebrities present at the event included Do2dtun, Seun Kuti, Ibrahim Suleiman, Joey Akan, VJ Adams, Akah Nani, Temi Solomon, Bez, Johnny Drille, Nosa, and Folu Storms

Celebrities who had the floor at different points to air their opinions on critical issues included Nikki Laoye, Falz the Bahd Guy, Segun ‘Segalink’ Awosanya, Ushbebe, Waje Uruobe, Williams Uchemba, Ruggedman, Kelechi Amadi-Obi and, Kate Henshaw.

They tasked guests with taking immediate actions to ensure that the next generation of Nigerian leaders is trustworthy, accountable and competent.