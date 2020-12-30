It was a night of music, comedy and panache as Ultimus Holdings, a Pan-African investment company, opened the doors of its subsidiary, ‘The Classroom’ to celebrities, business owners and corporate individuals.

They were all taken on an experiential tour of the state-of-the-art showroom; the climax of which was the dazzling performances by popular musician, Patoranking and Vestra Orchestra.



Those who graced the occasion included Nollywood actresses, Rita Dominic and Stephanie Okereke-Linus; ex-Nigerian football star, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha; comedians Funnybone and Acapella; Senator Ita Giwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, DJ Neptune, and Kene Mkparu among others.

Speaking at the event, President/CEO, Ultimus Holdings, Dr. Ifeanyi Odii said the birth of ‘The Classroom’ was informed by the passion to transform ordinary spaces into extraordinary spaces. “I started business two decades ago. It was a humble beginning. Few years down the line, I ventured into real estate with Ultimus Construction. Having travelled far and wide, I noticed a huge gap which needed to be filled, which explains why The Classroom was set up,” he stated.

According to Odii, the name, classroom is a combination of ‘class’ in a ‘showroom’. Anchored by Obi-Uchendu, the event was interactive with guests being asked to describe their favourite sections of the showroom. For Rita Dominic whose favourite sections were the kitchen and lighting, the showroom was a masterpiece that offers a blend of class and elegance. On her part, Stephanie Linus noted her favourites as the paints and kitchen, which she described as “tasteful”.

In the words of ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha: “From what I have seen, The Classroom is a place that offers products that blend gracious architecture of the past with flexible modern fittings appropriate for today. This is a completely new plane of quality taste and grandeur as far as interior decor is concerned. My wife and I are looking forward to having them in our home.”