It was all fun and excitement last weekend as celebrities shut down Hardley Apartment for the Vibezzz pool party.

Organised by Ravup5 and House of Mafix in conjunction with Vibezzz and Belaire, the event had celebrities like Uti Nwachwuku, Derenle, General Meleek, Melvin Oduah, Dijinee, Timi Rogers, Nazo Ekezie, and DJ Point Zero present. They spiced up the party with their glamour and razzmatazz, and indeed everyone who came out to party went home fully satisfied.