Christian Agadibe

Top Nollywood celebrities including Ufuoma McDermott, Alex Ekubor, Onyi Alex, Ike Ogbonna, Peggy Ovire, BBN’s Asogwa Alexandra and Nigerian International, Odion Ighalo were among a galaxy of stars that stormed Omoniyi Makun aka Yomi Casual’s exotic fashion store expansion launch in Lekki, Lagos, recently.

Conducting guests through his new business premises, Casual disclosed that his 2-storey fashion office comprises eight rooms for fabrics, luggage, footwear, clothing and all wears. According to him, other unique features of his outlet are a laundry department, game house, VIP lounge for relaxation and film house to pass time if the traffic is lingering.

Commenting on the new fashion outfit, the fashion guru said: “We are ready for clients. This fashion line is home away from home. I know women won’t like this but it is like home. I am long overdue for this; this whole space and renovation has been something I have always wanted. One spot in two years is stagnation.”

Excited celebrities that graced the occasion applauded Yomi Casual for going beyond the usual and also urged Nigerians to patronize local dress designers.

Alex Ekubor said: “This investment is amazing and magnificent. Yomi has blown us away again. It is beautiful. I support only made-in-Nigeria products. Those who follow me on Instagram and other social media pages know me well. I encourage our designers and shoemakers. We have to learn to support ourselves and grow our Naira to help boost our economy.”