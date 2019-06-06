The Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), a non-governmental, non-profit organisation, has joined efforts with the Lagos State Government to rid the state of environmental and air pollution. The initiative with the theme, “Beat Air Pollution”, was taken to Akodo community in Ibeju-Lekki.

It featured a road walk involving CEPEJ officials, representatives of the Ministry of Environment, the host community and the media. This was followed up with sensitisation talk on the dangers of air pollution and presentation of waste bins to residents of the community.

CEPEJ’s Corporate Communication and Advocacy Manager, Mrs Victoria Ajayi, expressed delight that the campaign, which was meant to commemorate this year’s World Environment Day (WED) coincided with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration’s frantic move to end environmental abuses in the state. She reiterated the message of CEPEJ’s National Coordinator, Comrade Sheriff Mulade, on the imperative for governments to partner with good-spirited individuals and organisations in the fight against environmental pollution.

Addressing members of the community on the dangers of air pollution, Ajayi alerted that 92 percent of world’s population breathe in unwholesome air. Therefore, she advised the youths to be mindful of the air they inhale, and stop smoking of cigarettes and cannabis.

Ajayi also guided members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), and other motorists against the use of vehicles with worn out engines, noting, whether on the road or idle, such vehicles constitute health hazards because of the poisonous gases they emit.