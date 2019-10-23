Fred Ezeh

A recent campaign in the FCT took the message of salvation to the streets, in line with the vision, “One man, one soul, a strategic programme for everyone to, at least, lead one person to Christ in a duration of one month, using Bible verse, Matthew 28:18-20.”

The event was organised by the Assemblies of God Church, 3rd Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja, last week, to draw more souls to Christ.

The target of the campaign, the church said, was to depopulate the kingdom of Satan, and increase the population of God’s kingdom.

Campaign leader, Rev. Emeka Eze, stressed the importance of winning souls for Christ, hence the need for the team to put together the evangelism programme, which, he said, was expected to last a month or beyond.

He said the programme, in addition to outreach, would provide opportunity for people to participate in classes where they would learn basic rules of how to win with wisdom.

Eze said: “As part of effort to raise awareness for the soul winning agenda, we had road walk which commenced from the church in 3rd Avenue, straight down to 1st Avenue.

“We targeted that location because of obvious high concentration of people there and high economic activities there. We were happy with the response. An impressive crowd gathered to listen to us and they accepted our message.”

The team leader told reporters that the campaign was also aimed at creating “street Apostles” to advance the kingdom God.

He explained that the reason many people have challenges in life was because they do not know the value of winning souls for Christ.

“Soul-winning is more than the business of oil, gold and diamonds. It is one of the master keys that attract God’s blessings. That was why the Bible said in Proverbs 11:30 that, He that winneth souls is wise,” he said.