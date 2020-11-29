New week, new challenges. On Monday the 30th of November 2020, Warien Rose Foundation in collaboration with United Nations Information Centre will be having her yearly 16 days activism event at WorkCity in Lekki and we will be talking about gender based violence, a subject that is dear to my heart. I have been pondering over the Youths of today; so much disillusionment.

There are so many brilliant minds wasting away and a few have even lost their lives out of depression, truly sad. Jasmine will be going away for a few days and I already miss her. We are going away for the rest of the week after Warien Rose Foundation event; just Jasmine and I. I need time alone with my best friend. “Day dreaming again Querida?” An all too familiar voice broke into my reverie. “What is it with you and badging in during work hours? Go away I am busy,” I said resentfully as Rick walked up to where I was and perched at the edge of the table. “What’s new? You are always working; from your legal work to Charity, to your Radio programme,” he said drily. “So what do you want?” I asked quietly bristling with hostility. “You!” He said with a sexy drawl. “Well you can’t have me,” I shouted childishly.

I felt like stamping my feet on the ground in frustration. “Actually it’s Grams (his way of calling his Grandmother) and she says it is urgent, I am just the errand boy, don’t bite off my head,” he said with an unrepentant lopsided grin. Rick’s Grandmother, the Matriarch of their family is an adorable, quintessential, wily and shrewd little old lady who is also a valuable Client. She who must be obeyed, I thought mischievously with a smile. It’s been a while I saw her.

Rick left soon after and I got engrossed in work, only for me to feel a presence behind me where I stood by my book shelf. What is happening today, I wondered. Nobody knocks anymore, my patience is wearing thin. I had a difficult case I was trying to navigate around and a hostile witness. I didn’t need this distraction, I mused irritated at my Secretary, Debbie, for her ‘insensitivity’.

I turned swiftly only to loose my balance and fall right into Dennis’s arms. “My goodness, does no one knock again?” I asked breathlessly as I stared up at Dennis. “If I knew you were going to fall into my arms like this gorgeous, I would have come sooner. How are you Counsel? No, wipe off the angry crease from your forehead.

I told Debbie we were working on a case together,” Dennis said apologetically even though he didn’t look sorry for badging in. I had not seen Dennis in a while so it was a surprise. “I came to inform you that we would be going out after work,” Dennis said casually. “Really? Oh, you didn’t come to ask me but to tell me, right?” I asked sarcastically. “Tobs, if I ask, your answer will be no and today I have something important to discuss with you.

I don’t have time for childish tantrums,” he said with a smile that didn’t reach his eyes. I was stunned. I didn’t know whether to feel insulted or flattered. I chose the former. “Well I am so sorry for killing the buzz but I am busy Dennis,” I said as calmly as I could muster, trying to rein in my anger. When there was no response I turned round and found him going through my Clients’ file.

I snatched the file from him, “Counsel, this is classified, you of all people should know better; Lawyer/Client privilege,” I said in exasperation. “Calm down Sweetheart, you have invited me to brainstorm with you in the past, what is so special about this?” he asked mildly. “If I need your help I will ask, till then back off,” I said more aggressively than I intended. “Look Dennis, it is obvious I am under some kind of strain, please can I take a rain check on the outing tonight?” I asked gently trying to soften the refusal with a smile. He wasn’t buying it. What now?