In its drive to build capacity for knowledge sharing among Africans, the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) hosted policymakers, music and media practitioners to a parley at Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, from March 24 -26, 2021.

Tagged: ‘The Drums Will Beat Again’, the event which took place at Azaline and Pullman Hotels in Abidjan kick started AFRIMA’s continent-wide campaign for the unveiling of this year’s calendar of activities scheduled to hold formally in May.Present at the conference were the President/ Executive Producer, AFRIMA, Mike Dada; Associate Producer and AFRIMA Juror, Olisa Adibua; Associate Producer, Victoria Nkong; AFRIMA Juror (West Africa), David Tayorault; and Monsieur Salif ‘Asalfo’ Traoré of the Magic System. In addition to the conference, strategic meetings were held with the Acting Minister, Ministry of Tourism and Francophone Relations, Yves Konan; Director General, Radioffusion-Télévision Ivoirienne (RTI), Fausseni Dembele; Executive Director, Magic System Foundation, Jean-Louis Boua; and President, Association of International Press, Côte D’Ivoire, M’ma Camara.

Speaking, the Acting Minister, Ministry of Tourism and Francophone Relations said partnering with AFRIMA would strengthen the Ivorian and Francophone music industry, while his country looks forward to organizing the awards.