Judex Okoro, Calabar

It was a day of celebration as the Eckankar religious group treated friends, well-wishers and members to their 2019 Harji dinner in Calabar.

Harji dinner is a combined spiritual and social function in the groups’ community. They are occasions for thanksgiving; a time for Soul’s having earned the right to recognise and accept the Eckankar gospel in this lifetime.

The event witnessed drama presentations by children and renditions of gospel songs by creative arts performers. Besides, there was an interactive session with invited guests on some of the teachings and principles of the religion.

Eckankar is a religion founded by Paul Twitchell in 1965. It is a non-profit religious group with members in over one hundred countries. The spiritual home is the Temple of Eck in Chanhassen, Minnesota. It is not affiliated with any other religious group.

Speaking at the dinner organised by the organisation in Calabar with theme ‘Spiritual Keys to a happier life,’ the guest speaker, Adesola Adetola, called on Nigerians to accept the challenges facing the country in good faith as we are all a part of creation.

Adetola enjoined Nigerians to resolve challenges with love because everyone is important in creation and the situation in the country only reflects our state of consciousness.

He said: “What brings about the situation is our state of consciousness and our state of consciousness is our state of acceptance. Why people find it difficult to accept what is happening is that they don’t realise that they are part of creation. Whatever happens in Nigeria today, you and I are part of that creation. We are all creators of this situation we are finding ourselves. So, we have to face that situation and this time around resolve it with love. It is only love that can resolve what is happening to us and once we have that understanding the journey begins.”

According to him, whatever is our state of consciousness is our state of acceptance and spiritual exercises are the ways to ease our souls and make us better people.

In his opening remarks, chairman of the occassion, Archibong Omon, said that the dinner is an occasion to show love and thanksgiving. He added that it also creates a platform where Eckankar principles are taught in a congenial way and affords members and non members an opportunity to meet.

Speaking at the dinner, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Calabar, Prof Uche Amalu, agreed that learning to coexist in a peaceful manner with people will advance Nigeria both in growth and economic development. He said before now, he used to be skeptical while passing by Eyo Ita street where the Eckankar is located, but added that the dinner has changed his perception about the Eckankar religion.

“I had a different perception about the religion before now but since I came into this place, the level of cleanliness and I organisation I observed, amazed me.

“I am a born Catholic and I will remain a Catholic; but I have an open mind to learn and believe in learning more everyday. I am going home richer in knowledge and I will be free to be passing by this road,” he said.