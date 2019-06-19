Fred Ezeh

It was a moment of reunion and celebration of friendship and brotherhood in Abuja, last week, when members of Weppa Wanno Pyramid Club of Nigeria from Edo State met in Abuja, for their sixth biennial retreat.

The retreat attracted over 90 club members, who gathered to discuss socioeconomic issues that concern the community in particular and Edo State in general. With the theme; “Harnessing the economics of Weppa and Uwanno,” the gathering pulled members off their busy schedules to discuss business, economics, security and other issues of development of the Edo North community.

It was also a strategic move to strengthen the bond that exists among members of the club irrespective of distance and give them stronger voice to pursue any cause that would herald growth and development in the community.

Its national president, Sunny Kanabe, said the retreatexposed members to new economic and empowerment opportunities within and outside the community, and encouraged them to quickly identify these areas and invest. He said experts were invited to educate members on health, security, social life, economic opportunities and other things that would add to their capacities.

He was happy that the activities of the club have impacted positively on the lives of the people, cutting across education, economic, political, social and security. He said the club facilitated the award of scholarships to indigent students in higher institutions, strengthened security through the construction of police barracks in some communities and established skill acquisition centre in Agenebode:

“The club also facilitated supply of hospital equipment and materials to General Hospital in Agenebode, organised annual quiz competition for indigent students, ensured peaceful resolution of conflict among Weppa Wanno communities, among others.”

One of founders of the club, Tony Itseumah, recalled with nostalgia, how the “tiny dream” they conceived three decades ago has metamorphosed into huge club with numerous positive impacts on the lives of community members.

He commended the efforts of past leaders and other members who established the foundation of the club and nurtured it to maturity. He was happy that the club succeeded in putting pressure on Edo State Government to bring dividends of democracy to the community.

Immediate past president, Michael Otu, said being a member of the club has been a privilege, particularly for the opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of Weppa Wanno community.

He said being a former president of the club brought him closer to the plight of the people, which made him to pursue any cause that would herald growth and development in the community: “We have achieved a lot in the past three decades of the existence of the club. Howbeit, we would continue to work assiduously to improve the well being of our people.”