Nigeria is experiencing myriad of challenges, ranging from farmers/herders conflicts, corruption, unemployment, failed electoral and judicial system, and a very bad image before the international community.

But, a group, the Indigenous Equity Foundation (IEF), recently unveiled its “mass alliance for inclusive Nigeria,” at a stakeholders parley in Abuja, where they laid bare some of challenges facing the country; particularly those it said are original citizens who “face mortal dangers of losing their ancestral homelands to alien marauders.»

The IEF explained that “Autochthonous People in Nigeria” are the original tribes and ethnic nationalities, who inhabit vari- ous parts of the country and have rights and privileges due them as “original and indigenous peoples of their territories and abode.”

IEF Convener and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr Jacob Abdullahi, said another cause for worry, which was the basis for the conference, was “the growing menace of rampaging Fulani herdsmen. Their stock-in trade is to maim, kill and destroy. They show no mercy for either infant or nursing mothers.”