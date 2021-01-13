From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

It could possibly be called a day mapped out to declare war against youths restiveness, unemployment and insecurity in the ancient community of Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze North local government area of Enugu state.

The Enugu-Ezike in Diaspora, a group of Enugu-Ezike indigenes from the local Government area living outside Nigeria has identified skill acquisition as the basic ingredient to tackle the problems of unemployment, insecurity and youth restiveness in the society.

The group posited that with the right skills, the youths can be self reliant, entrepreneurial and job creators instead of job seekers.

Mr. Chinweike Ezeja the founder of Enugu-Ezike Diaspora who is based in London spoke at a Foundation Laying Ceremony of Enugu-Ezike Diaspora Skills Acquisition Center, on Tuesday at Township School 1 Ogrute the council headquarters of Igbo-Eze of the council area said that the group is a charitable organization which operates through free will donations.

He also explained that the group was formed to bring all the indigenous people of Enugu-Ezike in Diaspora together in one platform in order to promote welfare, oneness, prosperity and development of the youths and the communities back home.

According to him, “Enugu-Ezike in diaspora after much deliberation on a way of giving back to the society and to support our youths so as to discourage them from engaging in any form of social vices, we decided to embark on the building of multi-million naira skills acquisition center.

“The centre when completed will benefit our youths in over 30 communities under Enugu-Ezike with provision of trainings for various skills which includes computer training both hardwares and softwares, poultry farm, fashion designing, makeup artistry plumbing and many other skills acquisitions. This we hope will help discourage our youths from engaging in cultism, criminal activities, early and unwanted pregnancy among others.

“Our members have been donating their hard earned money towards the actualization of the project and today we are here to lay the foundation ceremony for the youths acquisition Centre,” he said.

Mr. Ezeja expressed his gratitude to the chairman of Igbo-Eze North LGA Hon. Ejike Itodo for his developmental strides in the council area and for making land available for the project.

Also speaking, Nnaemeka Ugwu who is based in Canada said that when the building is completed in twelve months time, youths will be empowered to be self-reliant, contributors to the economy of the community, useful to themselves and the society as well bring out hidden abilities in them.

Mr. Ugwu said that the objective of the youths skills acquisition Center is to train the youths in various skills in four core vocations to empower them, take them away from crimes and out of poverty.

He urged the Youths to be focused and dedicated to anything they are doing, adding that “the only secret to success is hard work and dedication.”

In his speech, Hon. Ejike Itodo, the council chairman of Igbo-Eze North LGA while laying the foundation of the proposed youths skills acquisition building said that Enugu-Ezike in diospara has demonstrated their love, interest in the development of Enugu-Ezike.

“This is a welcome development. Exactly last year, the Enugu-Ezike in diospara donated 72 motorcycles and other security gadgets to neighborhood watch to boost security in our communities.

“Today again they have channeled their attention and resources on youths with the proposed skills acquisition building. This is the first of its kind in Enugu-Ezike. My administration is happy with what you people are doing and will give you all the necessary support required,” he said.

Mr. Williams Nwodo, a youth from Aguibeje community in Enugu-Ezike in an interview with Daily Sun commeded the gesture of Enugu-Ezike in diospara for their interest in the well being of the youths and the development of Enugu-Ezike describing the skills acquisition building as a legacy project.

He said that he will mobilise his fellow youths to support the project by providing free skilled and unskilled labour during the construction of the skill acquisition building.

The chairman of Igbo-Eze North council of traditional rulerscouncil HRH Igwe Gabriel Agbedo who spoke on behalf of other traditional rulers said “God has sent helpers to Enugu-Ezike through our sons and daughters in diaspora.

“What they have done and still doing is a life changing project. In no distant time a good number of children will be self reliant through skills acquisition and their gesture will reduce idleness, criminalities, cultism and other societal vices among the Youth.”

The Royal father while praying to God to reward them abundantly for the gesture however, urged other well-meaning individuals in the area to emulate Enugu -Ezike in diospara and do something meaningful for Ezike people.

Some of the members of Enugu-Ezike Diaspora that attended the occasion include; Ugwuoke Sunday ( Indonesia), Emenike Onu (South Africa), Fidelis Ogbonna – (United Kingdom) among others.

The highpoint of the occasion was the foundation laying ceremony of the skills acquisition centre performed by the Executive Chairman of the council area, Hon. Ejike Itodo and members of Enugu-Ezike in Diaspora.