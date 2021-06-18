In his efforts to continue to build bridges between Nigerians and their host country, Ghana, the Eze Ndigbo Ghana, HRM Eze Chukwudi Ihenetu, with the elders of the palace of Ezendigbo in Ghana, recently paid a courtesy visit to the Amasaman District Immigration Office, Ghana, to discuss the immigration challenges facing Nigerians in that country.

The royal delegation was officially received by the head of Immigration, Mrs. Josephine A.Sackey.

In his remarks, HRM Ihenetu commended Mrs. Sackey for her exemplary leadership, which has promoted a cordial relationship between her organisation and Nigerian community in that part of Ghana.

The royal father, known for his peaceful deliberations, said the visit was part of a pledge made a few months ago to visit the Immigrations to sort out some challenges facing Nigerians living in that part of the country. He said, with many Nigerians living in Ghana, it has become necessary to once in a while review the accords between both nations.

HRM Ihenetu further explained that the palace of Ezendigbo Ghana has zero tolerance for any form of criminality, hence the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana and palace of Eze Ndigbo often work hand in hand to ensure that the interests of Nigerians are protected at all times.

In a separate interview with the media, HRM Ihenetu recalled when about 500 Nigerians were arrested and detained over alleged immigration irregularities and how the Ghanaian immigration assisted in resolving the problems, resulting in the safe return of the young Nigerians to their homes in Nigeria.

Going down memory lane, HRM Ihenetu said Nigerians and Ghanaians shared many things in common: “We are like brothers and this reflects in everything we do even in the area of sports. Anytime Ghana and Nigeria meet in football pitch, it is always electrifying,” he said.

Responding, Sackey wished the royal train well in their endeavours, while promising to look into all issues raised during the meeting.