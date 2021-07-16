After successfully touring the UK and Europe, Femi Sofela, founder and bandleader of Femi Sofela & The Inrhythms has brought his electrifying music to Lagos.

Sofela stormed popular hangout and entertainment spot, Freedom Park, Lagos recently where “he raised the roof and broke some few legs”. Guest artistes on parade that day included Femislide & the Idol Band, Adunni & Nefertiti, DJ Raymond Brown, Ayinke Martins and Yeni Kuti, who smashed the stage in collabo with Femi Sofela.

Recently, Femi and The Inrhythms released its CD, Pressure To Pleasure on Joyful Noise Records and all songs were written and produced by Femi Sofela, and the work has been receiving rave reviews.

Nigel Williamson described the album in Songlines magazine as “Classic Afrobeat with a few surprises”. For Kevin Le Gender of Echoes magazine, it is “music that can feel the dance floor”.

British Nigerian-born Femi Sofela is a prolific bassist/singer/composer/arranger/producer. He was born into a music family and started his musical journey on the drum kit. He later moved to rhythm guitar and finally bass.

Sofela has produced countless albums for different artistes both secular and gospel. He was a music director for many artistes both in Nigeria and UK, and produced a musical project for BBC Radio 4. He also has played with the African Jazz Allstars.

