Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The sitting of the Presidential panel investigating corruption allegations against the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, who is believed to have been removed from office as acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), entered day four with the Secretary of the Commission, Mr. Olanipekun Olukoyede and the Directors appearing before it.

Magu is said to have appeared before the panel with his lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi, a Senior Advocate it Nigeria and a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, who incidentally set up the EFCC during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Both of them have been facing the panel since 10am when the sitting began on Thursday.

Magu is facing 21 corruption allegation from the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

A reliable source disclosed Thursday that Justice Ayo Salami-led panel summoned the top management officers of the commission to appear before it and say what they know about the allegations against the embattled acting chairman.

The source also volunteered that already there is a bit of confusion within the commission on who is to act while Magu faces the panel.

According to the source, two top management officers are in contention over who oversees activities of the commission while Magu answers to all the allegations against him.

The Presidency is yet to speak on the matter.

Although, the Secretary to the Commission is said to be the next in rank, it was gathered being a civilian, he is not favoured to step into the position.

The panel has been sitting for over three weeks scrutizing the corruption allegation from the AGF the embattled EFCC boss.