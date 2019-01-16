Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Thursday, January 10, 2019, was a workday, but for the German Embassy, Abuja, it was not just any workday; it was the chosen day deemed fit, after the close of work, to gather the diplomatic community and friends to a melodious night in honour of visiting Secretary of State, Mr. Walter Lindner.

The German Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck, was at his best, receiving guests. Prominent among the guests were the head of the European Union delegation to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Mr. Ketil Karlsen, and the country director, Amnesty International, Nigeria, Osai Ojigho.

At the music stand was the Jammy Jam Session, a secular and gospel music band led by its youthful and exuberant head, Celf. Celf, in his appearance, reminded one of the likes of Bob Marley, Lucky Dube and other iconic reggae stars. Celf and his band held the audience spellbound as long as the night lasted, churning out music in different styles.

Addressing the audience, Schlagheck expressed appreciation to the guests for honouring the invitation, saying that the reason for requesting their company and having the opportunity to listen to and witness some wonderful and magnificent music was the very presence of the German Secretary of State.

Schlagheck went on to state the basic reason for Lindner’s visit: to meet with an energy working group under the umbrella of the Nigerian-German Bi-national Commission.

The visit, Schlagheck also said, was not limited to energy matters alone, adding that given the circumstances and what was going on in Nigeria and the run-up to the elections, the visit also involved political consultation with the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the National Peace Committee for the 2019 elections.

He also stated that apart, from his achievements in the diplomatic circuit, the visiting secretary of state was also an accomplished musician very interested in African cultural music.

“Sometimes, I am wondering, what is his primary, secondary profession! I am not talking about passion here, I am absolutely clear that since he is such a wonderful colleague and had served abroad, we thought it wise to bring together a mix of colourful people from fashion, society, Abuja cultural scene, politics, with some diplomats,” the German Ambassador said.

In his remarks, Lindner said it was a pleasure to be at the gathering, acknowledging what he called “the nice and flattering words” by the ambassador. He went further to explain that both of them have been friends for a very long time, specifically, 32 years, since they started their Foreign Service career in the same year.

“I can tell you something. Bernhard looked exactly the same way he looks now. Same outfit and he is an artist as well,” Lindner said.

He acknowledged his position as Germany’s Deputy Foreign Minister, saying that he never thought the German government would bring him up to the position, which showed that Germany has changed. Lindner further said even though he was earning money through diplomacy, which paid pretty well, in his heart, he was a musician.