The 4th Ghana Nigeria Achievers Awards, which held in Accra, Ghana penultimate weekend, was a call for unity and cooperation between Ghana and Nigeria.

Held at the British Council Event Auditorium, the event was jam-packed with celebrities, politicians and captains of industry. Speaking, Comrade Barry Ndu Nwaihim, the CEO of Ghana Nigeria Achievers Awards urged the government of the two countries to introduce strategies that would end the unnecessary challenges citizens encounter doing business among them.

He asked the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana to consolidate on the works their organisation is doing and partner with them to continuously project the good image of Nigeria. He also called on all awardees to see the honour being bestowed on them as a mandate to continue in their good works, as all eyes are watching them.

Freda Prempeh, Ghana’s Deputy Minister for Gender, Chidren and Social Protection agreed that there is a need for more collaboration between the two countries. She commended the organisers for such a laudable initiative and promised to support them to ensure the success of their vision.