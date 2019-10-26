Activities marking this year’s World Poverty Eradication Day were held across the globe on Thursday, 17th October, 2019. On that day, at the Ikeja Computer Village Market, Globacom organized its first draw in the on-going “Recharge and Win Big” promo widely tagged “My Own Don Beta”, an empowerment tool for Nigerians.

It was as if the elements gave divine sanction to the promo draw as the weather was bright and sunny unlike the previous days when it rained cats and dogs throughout. The presence of a giant mobile screen and the activities of Globacom Sales officers generated a buzz in the market and the whole of Ikeja. Passers–by got fliers of the promo and many openly expressed desire to win one of the promo prizes visibly displayed on the raised platform. Told that the prizes could be theirs with just N200, many people there and then purchased recharge cards to boost their chances as resourceful DJ Cuppa serenaded guests and bystanders with delightful contemporary music.

The arrival of Glo brand influencers and Nollywood gems like Patience Ozokwor alias “Mama G”, Sola Sobowale aka “Toyin Tomato”, Victor Osuagwu and the mercurial Sunday Perry alias “Broda Shaggi” increased the excitement and attracted more people to the event.

The compere of the event, a respected member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Desmond Elliot directed the flow of events. Baba Oja, Mr. Adeniyi Olasoji started the draws and the first set of lucky winners emerged. Ten Nigerians won Keke NAPEP (Tricycles), 30 got grinding mills, 40 won generators while 20 subscribers won industrial sewing machines. Dignitaries at the draw included the Secretary to the Lagos State Government who was represented by Mrs Oyinade Nathan-Marsh, representative of the National Lottery and Regulatory Commission, Mrs. Joy Okuna and Mr. Joseph Dimka from Lagos Zonal Office,Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

As the draw was on-going, Desmond Elliot randomly called some of the winners and this generated a lot of excitement at the venue as some of the winners called were either sleeping or incredulous. One of the winners of grinding mill who is resident in Iwaya, Lagos State, Nike Olayiwola, shouted for joy when Hon. Elliot called her number before the live audience. Michael Stanley from Ikorodu who won a tricycle adopted a wait-and-see attitude. Upon confirmation that it was a genuine call, Stanley’s joy accelerated. Another winner called by Desmond was Emeka Obo, who lives in Iyana Ipaja. When he was informed that he won a tricycle, he was initially skeptical but the timely intervention by Mama G who spoke Igbo to convince him that the call was from Globacom and that he had indeed won a prize in the promo.

Dike Emmanuel from Okrika, Port Harcourt who won a generator was also ecstatic when he was called that he had won.

Speaking at the event, the Iya Oja of Ikeja Computer Village, Mrs. Abisola Azeez said “We are happy that Glo deemed it fit to come to Computer Village. This is a new improved market”, while the Baba Oja, Olasoji said “Up Glo! We are happy to have you here. Wish you a successful event”.

Fielding questions from journalists, Chairman, Task Force, Ikeja Computer Village, Mr. Tony Ikani described “My Own Don Beta” promo as a very good initiative. He said he had purchased a lot of recharge cards to enhance his chances of winning.

Whilst welcoming guests earlier, Patience Ozokwor alias Mama G said “I am the only woman that knows how to enjoy myself. If you want to enjoy life, join Glo. Since I joined Glo, I just dey glow”. Her alter ego Sola Sobowale alias “Toyin Tomato” in her own remarks started with a song “Eyin temi bawo ni o? Se e wa? and concluded by saying “ Sola is shining anyday, anytime with Glo”.

Also speaking, Victor Osuagwu said “If you look at me, you go see say my own don beta!”. Broda Shaggi thrilled attendees with his signature “Hello, how are you?” and danced heartily, delighting the audience who brought out their phones to record his short performance.

All said, Globacom has demonstrated its firm resolve to redistribute wealth in the country with this promo aptly tagged “My Own Don Beta” which has produced 100 winners in its first draw. The beauty of the promo is that it is being taken round the country as nine centres will play host to the prize presentation ceremonies. By extension, numerous Nigerians will be able to establish small and medium enterprises with the prizes. For instance, somebody who wins a tricycle has an opportunity to make money on daily basis from the transportation business and the winner of the grinding machine will also make money everyday. In the same vein, the industrial sewing machine is a seed for a thriving fashion designing business while the power generator opens up myriad of business opportunities for the winner. Indeed, any winner of the promo can say, “My Own Don Beta.”