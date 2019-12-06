The recourse to western civilisation notwithstanding, the African space is largely governed by myths, superstitions and the inimitable powers of the cosmic forces.

Thus in the entire black race, all over the world, nothing happens to man by chance. Every human event is believed, and rightly too, to have the indentation of the extraterrestrial forces.

In the ancient Egypt, for instance, Shai, is a god associated with fate and destiny and Egyptians anthropologists believe that this god, Shai, is also a deity who was born with each individual but still retains his cosmic stature as a god capable of making things happen in his own ways.

Some African philosophies about humanity regard Shai as destiny personified such as we have “Ori” or “ayanmo”, destiny, in Yoruba mythology and “chi”, personal god, in Igbo existentialism. Shai, though originally an Egyptian god, has a universal appeal in the entire black race, and particularly in Africa.

This same god of fate and destiny, Shai, on November 25, 2019, visited the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State, the economic epicentre of South East Nigeria and the trading hub of the country . Interestingly too, Globacom, the nation’s telecommunications pacesetter, was the conveyor belt which brought the god to Onitsha through its ongoing consumer reward and empowerment programme, the Glo My Own Don Beta Promo.

On that fateful day, winners of the various prizes up for grabs in the promo, who were drawn at the Kano presentation ceremony held a week earlier, were presented with their prizes which included new tricycles, otherwise known as Keke, brand new industrial sewing machines, new generators and new grinding machines.

The case of one of the keke winners, Alakwe Stanley, stood out as a recipient who has just played host to Shai. His fortune began a week to the prize presentation, when on Saturday, November 23, 2019, the young Stanley got married to his heartthrob. This in essence means that just six days after he was called from the Kano draw that he won a Keke, Stanley got married.

Again, three days after his wedding, on November 25, at a small but colourful ceremony held at the Onitsha Main Market, the young Alakwe was presented with his brand new Keke. Excited and joyful about the fortune coming his way barely 72 hours after marriage, Stanley opted that the physical presentation of the Keke should take place in his country home of Nnewi, Anambra State.

So on Friday, November 29, another ceremony was held at Nnewi, where Stanley and a host of others received their prizes. It was at the Nnewi prize presentation ceremony that Stanley confirmed that he indeed has a Shai as a personal god.

He speaks: “I am indeed a lucky man. I was called on Monday last week from Kano that I won a keke. I doubted it but I kept my cool because I had my wedding coming up on Saturday. After the wedding, I got another call that on Monday, November 25, I should come to Onitsha Main Market to receive my keke. And today, in my own town of Nnewi, I have just been presented with the keke. I am indeed lucky”.