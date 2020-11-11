To a reader of this column, a retired senior Air Force Officer, last week Tuesday, November 3, was special beyond being the day the presidential election in the United States, which drew world attention for its unprecedented sensational and acrimonious campaigns, took place. It was more important and remarkable for him because it was the day Almighty God spoke with him for the first time and treated him with miracles close to what happened the day He called Moses on Mount Sinai in Exodus 3:1 – 6.

A Muslim, he is the first reader of this column that I would take to speak one – to – one with the Heavenly Father, but the seventh I would do it for. Four of those I facilitated the opportunity for before him in the 13 years from 1992 to 2005 were Christians while the other two were Muslims. The first three were an older cousin of mine, Dr. Elikanah Olusola Adesokan, a medical doctor who died on November 11, last year at 87, a Delta State – born Insurance Manager with the American International Insurance Company (AIICO) and a retired Army Colonel who is now deceased.

Others were a retired Army General and a PhD science degree holder who are both Muslims and late Dr. Oreoluwa Falomo, the physician of Chief Moshood Abiola of blessed memory. I took the latter to the Lord in my effort to get the Ancient of Days pardon his patient and facilitate the actualization of the June 12, 1993 presidential poll he won, but was annulled by the military government of General Ibrahim Babangida.

The Air Force Officer I got to speak with the Supreme Being penultimate Tuesday was the first of the 50 readers who in the last 11 years had requested to meet me because I talk with the Lord and the fascinating effect my articles on Bible and Koran issues had on them. He was also the first of the 10 I eventually met and I can recall how excited he was that day in 2009 and his statement that he was delighted to shake the hand of someone who speaks with Almighty God.

He has since then kept in contact with me, phoning or sending text messages about once or twice a month. But it was not until five months ago that he and his friend, an Engineer, said they would like me to help them get to speak with the Most High. I told them that could only happen if they were ready to provide a white cow for slaughtering and prayers as that was what the Heavenly Father demands.

They responded positively and I immediately phoned my Spiritual Guide in Ado – Ekiti to find out the price of a cow in the town. He told me it was about one hundred and fifty to sixty thousand naira. I passed the message to my visitors and they agreed and said they would get in touch with as soon as possible. But it was only the man I took to Ado – Ekiti last week that did so. I did not carry out cow sacrifice before speaking with the Ancient of Days on Tuesday, February 18, 1969, 51 years ago, because the Lord was the one who sent His servant to bring me to Him. It is those recommended by someone that the Most High speaks with that perform cow sacrifice before they can speak with Him.

The Lord introduced this in 2005 to ensure that those who are brought to Him are few and are serious persons. Before then we did so indiscriminately and came with many people who did so because they wanted to be rich but not to serve Him for the salvation of their souls.

But as I once revealed in this column, I provided a white cow for slaughtering and prayers by the Lord’s servant before He started discussing and explaining issues in the Bible and Qur’an to me in 2001. This is compulsory for anyone He would entertain questions from on issues in the two Holy Books.

Although we met 11 years ago, up till now I do not know anything about the mother or family of the Air Force Officer. But the Heavenly Father told him his mom’s name and other important happenings in his life since he was born which he never told me about. Then at a stage during their discussion the Ancient of Days told him that as He did with Moses in the Bible, He was now going to reveal Himself to him so that He would know he was speaking with his Maker.

This was the incidence of fire flaming in the middle of the bush on Mount Sinai but without burning and destroying or consuming the vegetation. But in the case of the Air Force officer what happened last week was that the Most High caused to appear a very bright yellowish light that illuminated the ground in front of him and the Spiritual Guide who took him to the Holy Ground.

Besides the glittering or dazzling miracle which occurred thrice on that occasion the Supreme Being proved His greatness to the officer in other ways. One of them was the Lord telling him what he was thinking in his mind before leaving Lagos that day, during his trip to Ado – Ekiti and as He was speaking with him on the Holy Ground.

Next week: The blessings of having the opportunity of speaking with Almighty God, a sure way of making the Kingdom of Heaven if one does not derail.

Trump: The Fall Of America’s Racist, Eccentric & Disgusting Shit-Mouth President

A few months after he assumed office on Friday, January 20, 2017, President Donald John Trump described Nigeria as shithole country. Shit means faeces or defecation while shit – hole is pit – latrine or lavatory. So, Trump in calling Nigeria shithole was describing our fatherland as a dirty and nauseating country.

I decided to use his terminology by labeling him as a shit – mouth because it is a word that properly reflects his weird personality as a loquacious (talkative), rude (impolite) and cantankerous (bad – mannered) being and someone who speaks recklessly as if he talks before thinking. Trump is also a shit – mouth because he lies and denies what he said to everybody’s hearing and refuses to apologize, even when he is clearly in the wrong.

The weird Head of State who leaves office in 70 days, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 is an American President who would be remembered for long as the most horrible leader the United States had in the last 120 years, if not of all time. He is a racist and someone who looks down on women and who divided the people of the United States and undermined national unity during his presidency. The country’s economy, unemployment and health situation are also worse during his administration.

As at noon on Monday when I wrote this piece he had scored 71,025,683 votes (47.6%) to 75,553,009 (50.7%) by President – Elect Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. better known as Joe Biden. Trump garnering such a huge vote shows that the way he handled the COVID – 19 crisis which had affected nine million, nine hundred and seventy-three thousand, five hundred and sixty three people (9, 973, 563) and killed two hundred and sixty-seven thousand, five hundred and eighty-four (267,584) was his major undoing. In other words, he would have won the election.

It is not surprising that the racist leader got up to 71 million votes in spite of his shortcomings. The population of the Caucasians (whites) in the United States is two hundred and thirty – six point five million (236.5m). They are followed by the Latinos (Latin Americans) with 60 million people, while African – Americans come third with forty – one point five million (41.5m).

Since Trump was preaching white supremacy it goes without saying that the majority of the Caucasians would have voted for him. Biden was able to have 4.5million votes more than him because he was able to win most of the votes of the Latinos, African – Americans and people of other nationalities.

I do not agree with those who think the defeat of Trump marks the end of his political career. If he is alive in 2024, when he would be 78 years old, I believe he will contest the next presidential election to have a second term. This is because he would want to be the second person after Grover Cleveland the 22nd President (1885 – 89) who came back four years later as the 24th First Citizen (1893 – 97).

The way President Biden performs will determine if he would defeat Trump a second time if the two of them win the tickets of their parties for the 2024 poll. If Mrs. Kamala Harris, the Vice – President – elect is the candidate of the Democratic Party, one cannot be certain that she could beat Trump or another male candidate of the Republicans.

Mrs. Hillary Clinton of the Democratic Party defeated Donald Trump with more than three million ballots in the Popular Vote in 2016, but lost to him in the Electoral Vote. This was believed to have been so because the majority of men in the Electoral College did not want a woman to be the country’s leader.

This is on the grounds that they believed that women are too sentimental and not strong – willed enough to be their First Citizen. Of course, this is a strange belief given the fact that some women had performed well as the Prime Minister of some countries. Mrs. Margaret Thatcher the Prime Minister of Britain from May 4, 1979 – November 28, 1990 and Mrs. Indira Ghandi, the Prime Minister from Wednesday, January 19 1966 – April 1977 are examples.

That the men in the United States discriminate against their women or female folk is apparent in the history of the country. Although there was much hatred against the African – Americans by the whites, but they still granted them voting rights fifty years before they extended the same to women in 1920. The blacks got the privilege in 1870.