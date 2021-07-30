By Bolaji Okunola

Olorunseyin Ekaette Christy popularly known with the stage name, DJ Eckriz has opened up on the challenges she faced before rising to stardom.

She also revealed how and where she met her heartthrob and her experiences sharing the same stage with famous artistes like Davido, 2Face, Olamide and host of others. Here are excerpts:

Tell us briefly about yourself.

I’m Olorunseyin Ekaette Christy but people know me with the stage name, DJ Eckriz. I’m second of eight children and hail from Akwa Ibom State. Entertainment has been part of me since I was a little girl of eight. I studied Theatre Arts and Music at Lagos State University. Aside being a disc jockey, I also sing. I’m married with a kid.

What lured you into disc jockey?

It all started while I was a little kid. I’m used to my dad and I derived joy listening to whatever music he played. Back then I remember music was played on tapes and that made me fall in love with song mixing. Then I used to think a job of a disc jockey was meant for men alone, but I later grew up to know it’s a cool job for both genders. Meeting with both male and female entertainers everyday, I started seeing disc jockey as a normal career like every other.

Are your parents in full support of your career?

At first, my parents kicked against it but right now, they are celebrating me and they are happy with the level of my success. And that also teaches me to always give my kids free hands and support to venture into any profession they like.



Can you share the most painful part of your career?

As a human, I am prone to have lots of painful past, but the one I can never forget was the day my laptop crashed at the climax of a show. I had to play from my phone then begged someone to borrow me a laptop. I felt ashamed and was disappointed in myself. On the other hand, I can’t tell my worst moment without revealing my happiest moment. The good memory was the first time I was sprayed money while performing on stage. I couldn’t believe I could get such a loud ovation.

Can you disclose some famous artistes you’ve shared the stage with?

I have performed on big stages and shared the stage with lots of artistes including Davido, Wizkid, 2Face, Wande Coal, Timi Dakolo, Timaya and a few others.

As a married woman, how have you been coping with such a career that consumes more time at odd hours?

It is very difficult for me but I thank God I got married to a husband who understands the nature of my career. He remains my best friend and number one fan. I have known him to be a calm person since we met for the very first time in Ikeja, Lagos where I was singing. He knew my profession before showing interest in me, and I’m happy our marriage is blessed with a kid.

Could you tell us about your love life?

I don’t love talking about my sex life because it’s personal to me. But all I can say is that, my husband is always like ‘wow’ since the very first time he set his eyes on me, and I’m happy. I still maintain that standard he always wants from me.

What’s your favourite song, and favourite artiste?

Elton John song, Sacrifice remains my best song. I have no hater for any artiste both home and abroad. I know we entertainers have messages to pass to the masses and I have always been proud of the profession.

What are the ups and downs of the Nigerian entrainment industry and what is the way out?

We don’t embrace little beginning until the little beginning becomes big then we embrace it. We need to always encourage the up and coming ones. There are lots of raw talents on the street looking for promoters, and I think this is not good enough for the image of the profession. But aside this, we are growing bigger everyday.

Lastly, who is your role model and where do you see yourself in the nearest future?

I’m planning of having a tour but the pandemic has slowed things down for me. Having DJ Switch as my role model, I see myself at the top in the nearest future, because that is where I belong. I want to encourage the upcoming ones to put God first, stay focused and always be consistent in anything they venture into.

