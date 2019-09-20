Damilola Fatunmise

Indigenous songwriter and rapper, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf aka CDQ is best known for his single, Nawo E Soke, which featured Wizkid.

Signed to No Struggle No Success Entertainment, the Woss Wobi singer thrilled music lovers when he performed at the Big Brother Naija’s eviction party held in Lagos last Sunday.

Here, CDQ opens up on his mission to unite Africans, Xenophobia, embarrassing moment and much more. Enjoy it.

What’s up with CDQ?

Basically, we are trying to rebrand the CDQ brand. Since everybody in the street already knew what I stand for, now we are looking at going international.

Are we expecting any new song from you soon?

Yes, there is a new song coming with Flavor entitled, Akwaaba. It means ‘You are welcome’ in Ghanaian language.

What’s the inspiration behind the song?

The concept is about unity in Africa; it’s a way of making the Ghanaian people feel welcomed here in Nigeria. It’s just a way of unifying our culture and languages as Africans.

What do you have to say about the issue of Xenophobia?

It is a sad development. I can’t say if it’s jealousy or oppression of some sort. Definitely, whether we like it or not, some people have to move up while some will go low. That’s what makes the world balance. So, it’s left for you as humans to love one another irrespective of where you belong. In all, we should let love rule.

Are you planning to write a song to address this issue anytime?

This is not the first time we will be going through this kind of thing. I have done songs concerning this in the past, and surely I will never stop preaching love with my songs, since that is what I can give from my end.

Most of your songs are street vibes, what is the push behind them?

Mostly, I get inspiration from the day-to-day experiences. As I am sitting right here, I could pick one or two things around me and turn it into music. To make people know that there are many phases in life… I deal with nature basically.

How do you relax?

Sometimes I go to the gym, play basketball and swim. To cap it all, I love to shop at the local markets with my friends whenever I feel like cooking, because I love cooking a lot.

You go to the market by yourself and you don’t face embarrassments?

Yes, very well. When you see me in the market, you will just be like ‘ah bobo yi jo CDQ’ (this guy resembles CDQ) because of the way I will dress down. I might just put on a short, slippers and simple top. Sometimes ago, I was in a shopping mall in Dubai with my mum and some guys were moving fast towards us, saying ‘hey, that guy is CDQ’ and the other was like ‘no, he’s not, he only looks like him’. And immediately I heard that, I told my mum not to look back, and that way, I made my way out fast without attracting unnecessary attention.

Have you ever experienced harassment or embarrassment from any female fan?

Yes…

Can you share your experience?

One day, I was performing and a female fan jumped on stage to kiss me. I felt so embarrassed because I wasn’t expecting it at all.

Let’s talk about the woman in your life.

Awwww… no o o (laughter).

Would you like to settle down soon?

Settle down?

Yes, as in marriage.

(Deep sigh) I wish to (settle down) but the nature of my job, you know, you can’t serve two masters at the same time. As I am now, I am serving the public. So, looking at the commitments expected in marriage, I don’t think I’m ready for that now. Not even in two, three years. But I don’t know God’s plan for my life, I only want His desires for my life to come to pass.

Are you not facing pressure from home to settle down?

Definitely, it’s a normal thing. But I kept telling her (mummy) that it’s one of the prices you pay for greatness. I have put myself in line as a sacrifice. She can disturb my younger ones, but not me, for now.

Okay, back to music. When will Akwaaba be released?

Very soon.

After that what next?

There is also another one coming entitled, Patapata (Everything). It’s a project I did with DJ Oby, the Pepsi ambassador. Then, my album will follow.

How many albums do you have to your credit?

I have two. My first album was released in 2016 entitled, Quality. The second one was released in 2018 called, Ibile Mugabe.

Would you say your personality or upbringing has the greatest influence on your kind of music?

It’s based on market targets. I read Economy in the university, so I know that before you start a business you should put the market interest first. So, that is my goal.

When coming into music who were the people you looked up to?

Actually, it was people like Banky W. Yes, he’s an R&B artiste but his kind of music doesn’t matter. I’m more pushed by the business side of him. He’s a good businessman when it comes to music.

Have you done any project with Banky W?

Sure, we had one (track) shot in New York and the title is Odikwa Ok.