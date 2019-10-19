Damilola Fatunmise

With plans underway to feature some A-list artistes in her album, fast-rising songstress, Blessing Ohuakanwa a.k.a. Gina is poised for the big league.

Narrating her sojourn in the industry to The Entertainer, the Imo State-born musician revealed that her love life had inspired her hit songs.

What led you into music?

It was actually my friend that inspired me to go into music. I had a friend who was fully into music and every time we met, he was always with a pen and paper, and in the midst of the conversation, he would take permission to write. I kept wondering what was wrong with him. Before I knew it, I started writing with him. He would put down something like ‘give me love’, and before you knew it, he would be voicing and producing beats on that. I told myself that if he could do it, I could too. That was how it all started.

How long have you been in the music industry?

I have been in music for years but I actually took it serious five years ago. I was coming up and I hadn’t really balanced. I was skeptical of whether or not I could survive in the industry. Only five years ago, I started to get bolder. I was a receptionist in a hotel in Owerri where that friend of mine was working too. My boss was very supportive, having noticed the passion I had for music. He would give me a break for my studio session and ask me to return to work later. That was how I got to where I am today.

What were the challenges you confronted at the early stage of your career?

Number one is finance. You need to go to the studio to record and even shoot videos. When I went into music fully, I had to relocate to Lagos and you can imagine the challenges. Even if you have someone sponsoring and paying your bills, you still have to present something for him to be convinced. You keep spending to book (studio) sessions and yet you are not earning so much.

How many tracks do you have in the album?

I have eight tracks.

Which would you say is the hit song that would blow the mind of your fans?

You never know what people would like, but the ones that I can gamble with are ‘Give Me Love’ and ‘Bobo Eko’.

What inspired these two songs?

It’s actually my story. It has to do with sayings like ‘don’t worry, we will keep managing the little we have until we get there’ (Laughs).

What’s the craziest experience you have had from fans?

I was performing somewhere about three years ago when someone from the audience screamed and said, ‘we don’t want you. We want superstars’. I felt so embarrassed that day.

What has kept you going in the industry?

Thank God for those challenges because they actually gave me the strength to move on. Sometimes I felt like quitting but I would encourage myself to keep going, because I have gone far from where I started. I also thank God for the type of people I have around me, including fans who keep encouraging me to go ahead and break the barriers, because they believe I can do it.

What’s the level of reception and support you have garnered from fans and celebrities in the industry?

It has really been massive. I get compliments from a lot of people, saying I am doing very well and can do better in the days to come.

What is your strategy for moving up to an A-list?

I am working on a new album and I will be releasing some singles from it. I also want to do a couple of collabos with artistes like Patoranking, Cynthia Morgan, Tuface and the rest.

What’s your take on promiscuity and fake lifestyle that’s rampart in the industry?

As an artiste, you choose what you want to do. If you choose a way, you have to follow that way and be responsible for the outcome. But if you choose the other way, that’s the path you will follow.

What is your brand of music?

The brand is unique. You can’t see Gina elsewhere. We have just one Gina in the universe. If you peep through the window, you will always see me dishing out hot, spicy pepper soup. Gina is a unique identity and you can’t just see me elsewhere.