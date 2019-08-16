Lucy Nnaji

Actor/producer, Jude Orhorha is famous for his consistent role of deaf and dumb on television. However, to some of his fans, they think he is deaf and dumb in real life. In this interview, the thespian opens up on how he came into the limelight.

Tell us what brought you into the limelight in Nollywood?

Actually, my first break came as an actor in the television soap opera, Checkmate, which started airing from 1990. Then another movie that brought me into the spotlight was Echoes, which starred actors like Chinwetele Agu, Fred Aseroma, Charles Okafor, the late James Uche, Theodore Anyaji and Alex Lopez.

What has been your greatest achievement so far?

My greatest achievement as an actor is my involvement in the acclaimed movie, Half of a Yellow Sun, and also a stage play written by Dr. Don Pedro Obaseki entitled, The Bridge, performed both in the UK and Egypt. The journey has not been easy, it’s always with lots of ups and downs, and managing it is another big challenge, because you find yourself limiting some of the things you do.

As a producer, what do you think should be done differently in movie production?

I would want us to put our resources together to have an artiste village where we can really do movies without the usual issues and challenges of getting the proper things done. I believe our audience would want to show more of our traditional stories as part of telling our youth where we are coming from. Some of the new generation producers have no idea what our tradition and family values are.

What project are you currently working on?

I am currently working on a project of which I am the associate producer. It’s a new TV series from The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) entitled, Derailed.

What’s the weirdest thing a fan has ever told you?

My fans believe I am actually a deaf and dumb because of the role I play on television. Till date, their perception of my character has not changed. Honestly, it keeps me in awe. Despite the fact that the (deaf and dumb) character is seen only on TV, it has affected my reality.

What is the most awkward thing you did that makes you ponder any time you remember?

The most awkward thing I did was to pull off my pants on stage, showing my butt to the audience in a stage play entitled, Woza Albert.

Tell us about your wife

I am blessed with a strong, loving and understanding wife, but we don’t have kids yet, we are waiting on God. My wife is an actress; we are perfect for each other.

What message do you have for the up and coming actors?

They should imbibe the values of commitment, focus, patience, perseverance, discipline, and most importantly, the fear of God.