Abia State-born actress, Ijeoma Thomas, has been made to pay the prize for stardom on several occasions.

According to the talented actress, who also doubles as a movie producer, she has been called all sorts of names, including a husband snatcher, due to the kind of roles she plays.

She disclosed: “There is this movie I did, Ala Di (Husband madness), I was so mean in it. I did a whole lot of things in the movie. I collected people’s money and snatched my sister’s husband. I even snatched another person that wanted to marry her. In the movie, I had to do some things for the person to marry me instead of my sister.

“So, one day, I ran into a woman on my way to a function and she started saying all sorts of things, raining curses on me. I was shocked because I was like, ‘I don’t even know this woman; we have never met before’. It was not until she mentioned Ala Di that I realised she mistook me for the character I played in the movie,” she recalled.

On the craziest thing she had done for love, Thomas hinted that her boyfriend was very jealous, so she decided to act on it. “My partner was always jealous seeing me kiss or play romantic roles in movies. I understand he’s a human being but I also try to make him understand it’s just a movie. One day, to make him more jealous, I sent myself gifts and pretended they were from a secret admirer,” she tells Inside Nollywood.