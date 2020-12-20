By Tosin Akinola

The president of Theater and Movie Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan popularly known as Mr. Latin, has commended the association for being part of positive changes the industry recorded over the years.

He made the commendation at the first TAMPAN Academic Conference, which held at Marve 21, Ring Road, Ibadan, Oyo State on December 15, 2020. “The Nigerian film industry has experienced a lot of metamorphosis in both artistic, visual and technology. For better production value, we embraced the innovation of higher resolution camera with fantastic dynamic range. This shows that TAMPAN is an eclectic association of various experts in filmmaking,” he said.

Dr. Olufadekemi Adagbada, a guest speaker from University of Ibadan, who spoke on ‘Fundamentals of Dialogue’, declared that the Yoruba film industry should learn how to perfect their dialogues, adding “most of our translations damage our expensive films.”

While Moses Babatope enlightened members of the association on how to make good films, Prof. Bode Sowande of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, harped on intellectual property and its benefits.

TAMPAN members at the event included Adebayo Salami, Jide Kosoko, Olanrewaju Hassan, Yinka Quadri, Odunlade Adekola, Muyiwa Ademola, and Joke Muyiwa. Others were Femi Adebayo, Damola Olatunji, Gbenga Adeyinka, Segun Ogungbe, Yemi Amodu, Wale Ilebiyi, Ojojolu and Oyewumi Esusu.