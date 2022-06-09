By Sunday Ani

It was a moment of joy, a day the Igbo showcased their rich culture, not in the South East, but in Lagos State. Friday, June 3, 2022, was the day. The Igbo community in Lagos turned out in their numbers, elegantly donning various cultural attire to confer the traditional title of Eze on one of their own, Chief Nicholas Njoku, Eziokwu Bu Ndu 1 of Abazu, Ohazurume of Imo in Lagos.

The event, which attracted Eze Ndigbo from all over Lagos as well as well-meaning daughters and sons of Igboland, was held at the Agbabiaka, Ejigbo, home of Eze Njoku.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Speaking at the event, Eze Njoku, who acknowledged that leadership comes from God, said he was very happy for the honour but at the same time afraid because of the task ahead.

“Leadership is a promotion to bigger responsibilities. You need to be afraid when your people honour you, because you don’t know where you are going. You need to prepare yourself to be strong enough to handle the task ahead. I am happy and at the same time afraid but, with God, I know that all things are possible,” he said.

He further stated that one of the reasons he accepted the title was to ensure that the Igbo in Lagos and beyond were united.

“I like living a free life. I am a friend to the less privileged, the Okada riders, the bus drivers, and those generally regarded as stupid in the street. So, I am accepting the title because I want to go and make peace among the Igbo. Apart from that, I don’t need it because I want to live a free, comfortable life. They know me at every bus stop around this locality because I like to stop to laugh, drink and play with them. You will see me where the poorest of the poor are having their party. I feel that this position will limit me from doing all of those, but I know that with God, all things are possible,” he added.

He charged the Igbo to do everything possible to come together and unite, saying, “Those that have provoked you or those that you see as your enemies are not actually your enemies; God is only using them to bring out the best in you to become what He wants you to be.”

In his comment, the President of the Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Mr. Sunday Udeh, said the title of Eze is not just conferred on anybody, but on those with good track records of service to humanity; the large-hearted individuals who answer when they are called upon to respond to Igbo cause.

“I am today telling the whole Nigerians that Eze Nicholas Njoku, Eziokwu Bu Ndu is a man that God sent to help the less privileged. A lot of children are under his scholarship scheme. He has done a lot for the less privileged. When his name was brought to my office, I conducted an investigation about him and my findings proved that he is worthy to be given the title of Eze today,” he stated.

He noted that going forward, Eze Njoku has become the Igbo leader in the Agbabiaka area of Ejigbo just as they have Eze Ndigbo of Oke-Afa in Ejigbo, among others.

On the responsibilities of the Igbo Ezes in Lagos, Udeh said: “Their main responsibility is to take care of the Igbo in their domain to make sure that there is no ethnic crisis. They must ensure that the Igbo in their locality are law abiding. Whatever problem they discover that is capable of causing ethnic tension between the Igbo and their neighbours, they will work in partnership with the Oba in the area to avert such crisis and bring about lasting peace.

“In the past, when there was no Eze, there were so many ethnic crises between the Igbo and the Yoruba because there was no leader to reach out to among the Igbo. That was one of the primary reasons the Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos decided to have leaders in various local government areas to be interfacing with the Oba to ensure peaceful coexistence between the Yoruba and the Igbo as well as other ethnic nationalities.”

For Eze Jossy Egwuatu, Onye Ozioma Nnewi, Eze Njoku is a nice man who deserved the title. “So, we are here to celebrate and enjoy with him,” he said.

In his contribution, Eze Charles Nnamdiemesim, Eze Omeogo, Igwe Ndigbo in Oke-Afa, Ejigbo, said it was a celebration to welcome one of the prominent Igbo into the fold of leaders in Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

He said: “We are the leaders in Ejigbo that control the affairs of Igbo people in Ejigbo. We also have a paramount ruler, the Oba of Ejigbo land, whom we all operate under his domain.”

The high point of the event was the musical entertainment by the traditional Ogene group, whose melodious tunes charged the young women of Ohanaeze Youths as they could not control their feet but dance to the rhythm without let or hindrance.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .