From Desmond Mgboh, Mgboh

A few days ago, the Government of Kano State literary relocated its to Sabon-Garri in honour of the Igbo community. Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje came to inaugurate the new leadership of the Igbo Community Association (ICA). The event took place on Saturday, at Igbo Community House situated at No. 59 Church Road.

Personalities in his entourage included chairman, state All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Council, Aliko Koki, former Secretary to the State Government, Rabiu Suleiman Bich and a member of the House of Representatives, Fegge Federal Constituency, Aminu Sulieman Goro.

The last time the governor visited the area was about four years ago. Igbo came out in their numbers and in their colours. Receiving the governor were Igwe Boniface Ibekwe, Sarkin Igbo, Kano; Chief Chi Nwogu, President-General, Igbo Delegate Assembly (IDA) and chairman at the occasion, Ethelbert Onuoha.

Others were Enogie 11 of Edo State, Deacon Fred Akhigbe, Oba of Yoruba, Murtala Alimi Otisese and Sarkin Igala as well as Sarki Idomaland.



Onuoha canvassed for peace and unity among the Igbo, urging all to forgive and reconcile with one another in the greater interest of the Igbo community.

He tasked the new leadership to hit the road running and wanted them to reach to every Igbo man irrespective of their differences. He appreciated the positive contributions of Igbo to the development of the state, urging them not to relent in this direction

He charged them to be in the fore- front of every conversation geared towards building a better Nigeria, recalling that the Igbo are renowned for their peaceful disposition wherever they go or live.

Ganduje who holds the traditional Igbo title of Agunechamba Ndigbo could not hide his joy at the occasion. Dressed in traditional Igbo attire, he reminded his hosts of their post-war relationship with the people of the state, even as he urged them to see and think of Kano as their new home:

“Igbo left their assets in Kano during the war and after the war, their assets were returned to them. When they came back, the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, made sure that all your assets all your buildings were returned intact to your people.

“Some of your houses that attracted rents all the rents were paid to the owners. Is it not true? Is it not so? So, Kano is your home, Kano is your place. Kano is not a temporary place for the Igbo.

“Kano is a permanent place for the Igbo of Kano. There is no doubt that the Igbo of Kano has contributed to socio- economic development of the state. They have equally made huge contributions towards the promotion of peace and stability in the state.”

He asked them to stop travelling to Lagos State to bring in their goods, but stay back in Kano to receive their goods at the Dala Inland Dry Port. He also invited them to participate in the Kano Economic City, through a PPP arrangement, saying that a private sector outfit has succeeded in building the Economic City along Zaria Road.

Igwe Ibekwe said people would continue to support the administration towards the promotion of peace and stability in the state. He added that Igbo would work for the growth and development of the state even as he declared that the Igbo community has set up plans to demolish their old Igbo House for the construction of a new one.