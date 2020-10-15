Peter Anosike

It was tribute galore recently as Igbo community and friends of Ndigbo came out to honour Prince Nixon Okwara who is the president of Igbo Stakeholders Forum, Lagos State chapter.

President general of Igbo Speaking Community, Lagos State, Sunday Udeh commended Okwara for his selfless service to the Igbo community in Lagos in particular and Nigeria in general. He said Okwara succeeded in building a bridge of harmonious relationship between the Igbo and their host community:

“Through the effort of Okwara, Ndigbo in Isolo were also able to get two counsellorship slots in the last Lagos State local government. He has done a lot in uniting the Igbo and made them to be speaking with one voice.

“Today is the day we have chosen to appreciate you and to show you a token of our love to you and the good people of Isolo for the good work you have done to us. I, on behalf of the state executive of Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos and Ndigbo in Isolo LCDA, I say God bless you richly.”

Special Adviser to the Lagos State governor on Drainage and Water Resources, Mr Joe Igbokwe, recalled how he and Okwara worked together on the issue of drainage and other infrastructure in Isolo LCDA. He commended Igbo Speaking community, for organising the award as it would motivate others to be helping in their different capacities.

Okwara said he cherished the award above all others he has received. He added that the award would spur him to continue to do his best for Ndigbo in particular and Nigeria in general.

The event, with the theme: Award of Appreciation To Ethnic Bridge Builders, had in attendance Oliver Akubueze, Sir Jossy Egwuatu, Henry Ajomale, Moses Onwughalu and Ladi Ajomale among others.