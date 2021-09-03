By Precious Ibekwe

All roads led to the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos on Saturday August 7, 2021 as Impact Mission Initiative (IMI) held a lecture and honoured 25 prominent Nigerians for their contributions to national development.

Aside recognition and awards, the organization held a lecture themed: “Proactive and Purposeful Leadership for Exponential Development in Africa”, which was delivered by the former Vice Chancellor, University of Uyo, Prof. Akpan Hogan Ekpo. There was also a panel of discussants that talked on the theme of the lecture.

According to the Director of IMI, Mr. Victor Cletus, over 100 prominent Nigerians were nominated for the awards, adding that a panel went through the nominations and 25 prominent Nigerians in different fields of endeavor were shortlisted for the award.

The awardees included Prof. David Iornem, former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Raphael Kiandiko, General Manager, East & Central Africa, Atlast Copco; Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe, Chief Executive Officer, KingsCelias Hotel & Suites; veteran journalist, Ray Ekpu; Agatha Amata, CEO, Rave TV; Tajudeen Ajide; DCP Lizzie Ekpendu, officer in charge of female prisons, Kirikiri; Bayo Adefuye, former Sole Administrator, Yaba Local Council Development Area; and Caroline Oghuma, Head, Corporate Communications, MultiChoice Nigeria.

Others are Dr. Lucy S. Newman, transformational leader; Ambassador (Dr.) Utchay Odims, United Nations Youth Ambassador; David Egwu, United Nations Youth Ambassador; Dr. Okosi Chukwunwike of GNB Group; Lion Ano Anyanwu, 1st Vice District Governor, Lions Club International; Alhaji Tanko Ibrahim, freight forwarder; Dr. Freeman Osonuga, Managing Director, Adloyalty Business Network Ltd; Gift McDunhill Obioha, ICT expert; Ambassador Isaiah Anthony, telecoms expert; Engr. Rosemary Emeka Agu, proprietor, Sky High School and Kaldi Africa Ltd.

In his opening remarks, Victor Cletus, IMI convener said, “This year’s topic ‘Proactive and Purposeful Leadership for Exponential Development in Africa’ is timely and apt as Africa has been trailing long enough to give birth to new ideas, innovation, possibilities in technology, education and good governance. That is the way to go as a people, as a continent that is blessed with both human capital and natural resources for sustainable society… It is our hope that this epoch making gathering will chart a new cause for the Africa agenda and produce positive result for exponential development amongst all African countries.”

Prof. Akpan Hogan, in his lecture defined leadership as a process in which an individual or person inspires or motivates citizens to meet the shared goals or objectives which may be changed or added as per the needs and challenges. “It, therefore, follows that a leader is a person who is able to inspire the human resources. He or she not only meets the current targets and objectives, but also modifies the existing ones and/or creates the new ones according to the newly emerging challenges,” he said.

Speaking on development in Africa, Hogan postulated that a country could be experiencing high growth rates yet 80-85% of her citizens cannot provide or have access to the basic necessities of life. “Hence development goes beyond high growth rates to include structural changes, freedom as well as closing the inequality gap.”

Gospel singer, sociologist and Communication Director, Impact Mission Initiative, Betty Jobando had earlier rendered the Nigerian National Anthem to kick start the event. In her vote of thanks, she appreciated all guests for gracing the occasion and supporting it in various ways. “This event won’t have been possible without you all who contributed in one way of the other to make it worthwhile. And I want to thank most especially The Sun’s MD, Mr. Onuoah Ukeh for his support over the years. He and his media organisation, The Sun newspapers have been our wonderful supporters. May God continue to bless you all.”

Aside the awardees, dignitaries that graced the occasion included Chief (Dr.) Opral Benson, Consul, Consulate of Republic of Liberia, Lagos; Mr. Nicky Lenengetai, Consul, Kenya Consulate, Lagos; and Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Newspapers among several others. IMI is a subsidiary of IMI Strategic Communications, the publisher of Impact Mission magazine/online news. The outfit was established to sensitize, motivate and help the youths harness their potential through empowerment programmes, seminars, workshops, symposiums and conferences.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.