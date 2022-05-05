Sunday, April 17, was a great day for Igbo Progressive Union (IPU) Worldwide in Lagos.

It was a day one of the daughters of the IPU, AdaIgbo Gburugburu, Princess Ezuma Chinyere Scholastica, celebrated her 55th birthday.

As the grand matron of the union, a powerful delegation, led by the President General, Bora Nwafor, (Ebubedike Ndigbo 1), was there to grace the occasion and present an award to the celebrant.

Others members, who attended the occasion, are National Public Relations Officer, David Iyke Onyewu, national patrons, Rueben Nwako and Charles Onyewu.

Nwafor, in his address, said: “IPU is a socio-cultural organisation that promotes unity, peace and love among Ndigbo in Nigeria and diaspora.”

According to him, 2021 was an outstanding year in the history of IPU. He said It was the year the association, against all odds, witnessed great expansion and spread like a wildfire in Nigeria and diaspora.

“Today, IPU has branches in all states in Nigeria,” he said.

Nwafor said membership of the association is open to every Igbo man and woman by birth or marriage who is above the age of 20 years, irrespective of his or her religion, state of origin, political party, place of birth, gender, social or economic status.

“Our programmes include: business networking, students scholarship, medical outreach, skill acquisitions, non-interest loans, humanitarian assistance,” he said.

He then call on all members, worldwide, to join hands with the leadership of the association to place it in an enviable position.

“Let us work together for the unity and peaceful co-existence of Ndigbo all over the world.

“I urge you to dedicate time to the wellbeing of your family because family is everything. Be a true ambassador of Ndigbo.

“I call for peace and brotherly love among us,” he said.