The Imo State Towns Development Association Lagos (ISTDAL) has honoured the Deputy President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, Chief Vitus Uzoh, with theGrand Patron award.

ISTDAL is an assemblage of the various autonomous communities in Imo State represented in Lagos. Presently, the association has an enrolment figure of over 500 participating town unions/associations.

In the event held at Radisson Hotel, Lagos, Chief Uzoh received the award of Grand Patron for his good deeds of philanthropy.

In a letter of credence earlier presented to Chief Uzoh, signed by Chief Chris Ekeocha (president, ISTDAL), Chioma L. Agbara (chairman, 2021 ISTDAL Hall of Fame committee), Barr. Emeka Iwueze (Secretary General ) and Lady Ada Ofoegbu (Secretary ISTDAL Hall of fame) it states that in keeping with its objective ISTDAL instituted an annual Patrons Investiture/Awards of Excellence Day, at which Imo sons and daughters who have excelled or distinguished themselves in their professional/fields of calling are recognised. We recognise friends of Imo as well.

The letter further states: “ Following the recent screening of nominees in the above category of awards, we are pleased to inform that you (Chief Vitus Uzoh ) nomination was successful and you are hereby considered for the ISTDAL Grand Patron award for your philanthropic contributions towards the advancement of your community and Imo state in particular.” the statement concludes.

Highlights of the event was presentation of the Grand Patron certificate to Chief Uzoh. Other illustrious Imolites were also honored at the event.

