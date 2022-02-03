From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Recently, a business mogul and philanthropist from Abiriba, in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, Chief Ebueme Leslie Ezikpe, Dike Eji Ejemba Abiriba, was among the people from his community who performed their Igbotomma (retirement from active community service) ceremony.

Ebueme needs no introduction in Abia business circles. No wonder men and women of timbre and calibre across the five South East states and beyond descended on his palatial country home in Abiriba to celebrate with him on the unique occasion.

The personalities at the event included Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu; Abia Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu; former Minister of Labour, Emeka Wogu; renowned businessman, Ike Nnodu Okoye; Prof. Anya O. Anya; and former Minister of Health, Prof.Onyebuchi Chukwu, among many others.

The Abiriba traditional institution was not left out as the ceremony was honoured with the presence of Eze Kalu Kalu Ogbu, the Enachoken of Abiriba, who led a team of his key cabinet members.

The Senate Chief Whip, Kalu, in a short speech at the event, was all praises for the celebrant, whom he noted, has in so many ways helped those he came across in life.

Kalu said it was not for nothing that prominent men across all the states in Igboland and beyond came to honour Ezikpe during his Igbotomma. He urged the celebrant to continue to display those virtues that made people love him, adding that it pays to be good.

Kalu recalled how Ezikpe used his wide range of business connections to help traders in Aba, Abia State, emphasizing that the celebrant was one man many drank, and are still drinking, from his milk of human kindness.

Abia deputy governor, Oko Chukwu, who represented Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, said it was the contributions made in the development of the state by Ezikpe that made government to celebrate with him on his Igbotomma.

He said: “You have been variously involved in developmental strides in your community and the state at large and I know you will continue to march forward in this direction.

“I thank God for sparing your life and that of your family to see this day. On behalf of the government, I thank the age-grade involved in the ceremony for their contributions towards the development of the state.”

Wogu said he came to felicitate with a childhood friend and brother on his Igbotonmma.

“What he did was in obedience to the tradition and culture of his people, the Abiriba people. This is a rich culture, rich tradition, they have been keeping from generation to generation.

“The man has done a lot in terms of philanthropy and I’m a witness to that. I will advise his people to pick the good aspects of his life and continue from that,” the former minister said.

Chief Bath Azubuike, a businessman in Aba, who led those that represented the people of Awka Etiti in Anambra State, described Ezikpe as a very good friend of the community.

“He is a well known and passionate philanthropist. He has identified and put smiles on the faces of so many people and that was why we came to identify with him. We thank God for the life he gave you and pray He will give you more life to continue to help mankind.

“Awka Etiti people say I should apologize with you for their non-attendance in full, that you should accept us as their representatives and that was why we came with four cows and a carton of wine,” Azubuike said.

Hon. Uko Nkeole, member representing Ohafia/Arochukwu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said Ezikpeis was a community person and philanthropist who has paid his dues, and he has made his mark in society, in Abiriba and the nation as a whole.

He said: “It’s gratifying to note that he is an all-rounder. I appreciate that he has indeed paid his dues to the nation and this is the time to say he has done well. That today he has retired does not mean he is leaving his contributions towards his community.”

Ken Okechkwu, from Anando, Anambra State, said: “Ezikpe is my boss and a big brother to me and that’s why I’m celebrating him today. In fact, his wife jocularly calls me the first son of Ebueme Ezikpe. We are that close and chief is a good man, whatever you see today, he is worth it.

“He has done a lot for me, not necessarily on the financial aspect of it, but the fatherly advise he has been giving me is something else.”

The committee of friends the celebrant formed to assist him organise the event threw ‘financial bomb’ instead. Seven persons out of the 20-member committee gave him N20.7m to assist in taking care of guests.

A member of the committee, Chief Ojibe Ogbu, said they did that in appreciation of what Ezikpe has been doing for mankind.

The wife of the celebrant was not left out in the ‘naira rain’. After reeling out the good qualities of her husband, whom she said she meet when he had nothing, she doled out $10,000 to support him.

She promised to continue to play supportive role to the man she has lived with over the years.

Responding, Ezikpe said he was overwhelmed by the turnout of people from all parts of Igboland and beyond, who came to honour him.

Although the chief was not surprised at the number of people he saw, he rightly captured it this way: “Like one of the people who came testified, I have been a passionate person, a philanthropist. Even the committee chairman, who raised the money, said they did it because of the kind of person I am.”

Not meaning to sound immodest, he continued: “I think I’m a good person, I have done so many wonderful things for a lot of people and when I do them, I don’t even want my left hand to know about them and they have been ongoing.

“The church here in Abiriba, it’s like I single-handedly spent the more money in building the cathedral. At a time, I was one of the biggest importers in Aba and I helped so many people through that. I extended credit facilities to so many people.”

The business mogul said it was natural, if one is wealthy, to think of how to give back to society, without even being asked to do so.

“To me, giving back to society is a natural feeling. It makes you feel good when you do it. It is suicidal, if you are wealthy and you are just keeping it to yourself.”

On whether the $10,000 his wife gifted him was a gimmick, Ezikpe responded, “My wife is comfortable. If I could get to this level and then my wife is still a pauper, then I’m not a good man. My wife cannot continue to be at the stage, if she is not comfortable at this level, then something is wrong.”

Despite the fact he has officially retired from community service, Ezikpe said he would not be tired of helping mankind.

“I will continue to do my charity until the last day,” he said.