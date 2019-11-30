Desmond Mgboh, Kano

There is no doubt that the brief era of Ahmad Illiyasu as Kano State Commissioner of Police was very dramatic. Assuming the saddle policing the state soon after the 2019 general elections that was tumultuous in the state was an uphill task.

From a political class that was deeply divided to an emirate institution that was under pressure, down to thugs and drug addicts that were recruited by the circumstances of the elections, none of these made Kano a less troubled spot to police

But eventful as that era was, it brought out the strength of a determined police force, under the charge of an experienced officer, who knows exactly what to do.

But just as the state was to relapse over the “loss” of this fine officer, they were compensated with even finer officer as the new commissioner of police.

The recent assignment of new police commissioners by the police high command in Abuja saw the state gifted with deployment of Ahmadu Habu Sani, an intelligence officer.

While briefing his key police officers on his assumption of duties on Monday at the Bompai Officers Mess, Kano, Sani vowed to straighten the status of security situation in in the state. He announced his arrival with a declaration to ensure that the people of the state get their deserved dividend of democracy, through an effective policing.

He told his audience that he has been duly briefed by heads of departments and divisional police officers, adding that all the issues were critically examined.

Sani informed the people: “An action plan has been designed and would be implemented in the fight against all forms of crimes and criminality in the state. I have directed all the heads of departments, divisional police officers, tactical commanders, other supervisory officers and personnel to work professionally in accordance with the provisions of the Police Act and Regulations and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”

He unveiled his desire to make good use of community policing and problem- solving approach in policing: “We shall integrate the key elements of modern time control and conflict management in our policing efforts. These may include but not limited to prolific offender management, crime hot spot policing and intelligence led and predictive policing.”

He announced that the Public Relations Unit would be strengthened, adding that a social media section would be established to monitor, engage and promote policing activities: “Programmes and workshops would be organised for interactive engagements between the police and social media activists to enhance the capacity of the Police Public Relations office personnel to act promptly.”

He pledged to improve the channels of forwarding complaints against serving police officers as parts of efforts to make the police accountable to the people: “We intend to launch the police campaign against Daba (Area boys) and other social vices adding that they intend to take the campaign to schools, market places, workshops and other media platforms with a view to promote a consensus against the menace of Daba (Area boys), drug abuses and other social vices.”