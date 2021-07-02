An unusual thing happened in Ebonyi State on Thursday, June 24, 2021. There was confusion across the length and breadth of the state, especially the capital city of Abakaliki, as residents of the state were greeted with “news” purporting the resurrection of Fidelis Nweze, the state’s Commissioner for Infrastructure Development for Concession, who died in an Abuja private hospital two days earlier.

Nweze, an engineer, said to be about 47 years old, was involved in an auto crash along the Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway and was rushed to the Turkish Hospital in Abuja for good medical care.

But while the family, friends and the whole state mourned his death, rumour broke out that the man whose body was in the morgue had risen from the dead after one so-called general overseer of a Pentecostal church prayed for him.

The social media immediately went haywire, while people who heard about it started making calls. In a short while, hundreds of people trooped to his Ezza Road, Abakaliki, residence, and many others rushed to his coun- try home in Okofia, Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.

Commercial motorcycle (okada) riders, tricycle (keke) operators and members of youth groups in Ebonyi, the young and old, male and female, including members of the Winners’ Chapel, poured into the streets in jubilation.