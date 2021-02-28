By Romanus Okoye

February 19, 2021 will remain memorable to the students, teachers and stakeholders in Anambra East and West Federal Constituency in Anambra State.

It was the day the member representing them at the National Assembly, Chief Benjamin Obidigwe, donated educational materials worth over N100 million to nine secondary schools in the constituency.

Textbooks, office file saver, school furniture and computers were part of the instructional materials Obidigwe donated at the event tagged “Akaoma Educational Constituency Project part 1″.

The benefiting schools which spread across the federal constituency include: Fr. Joseph’s Memorial Secondary School Aguleri, Crowther Memorial Secondary School Umuikwu Anam, Michael Tansi Secondary School Eziagulu Otu Aguleri, Col. Mike Attah Secondary School Mkpunado Aguleri, Arch Bishop Patterson Seminary Secondary School Igbariam, Government Technical Secondary School Umueri, Justice Chinwuba Secondary School Aguleri, Fr. Tansi Secondary School Aguleri and Community Secondary School Umueze Anam.”

Earlier, Obidigwe commissioned medical equipment worth about N15 million from the Federal Ministry of Health at Model Primary Health Centre, Nkpunando.

In the words of Obidigwe’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Dominic Okagbue, the educational materials include computers with free one year internet services and writing materials. He said that the Federal lawmaker provided functioning street lights at Nzam, the local government headquarters of Anambra West, Umuoba Anam, Enugwu Otu and Nkpunando as part of his efforts toward addressing lack of basic amenities in Anambra East and West, where he represents.

Daily Sun learnt that Obidigwe also attracted from the Ministry of Environment, the construction of the Ama-Isiokwe Road to Okuku-Izuzu in Anambra East with interlocking stones and it will be ready for commissioning within the first quarter of 2021.

Dignitaries at the event were Prof. Charles Soludo, Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Uche Okafor, member representing Anambra West in the State Assembly, Sir Patrick Udoba, Sir Sylvester Orji Okafor, chairman Anambra West LGA, Clergies, Akaoma Support Groups and many others.