By Christy Anyanwu

Sir Akintola Williams, Engineer Vincent Maduka and Architect Olufemi Majekodunmi were recently awarded for distinguished Lions service in a grand ceremony by Lagos Doyen Lions Club (District 404 A1 Nigeria) during the fundraising and installation ceremony of the club 57th president, Lion Jude Obaro Onohwosa.

The event which took place at Metropolitan club, Victoria Island also installed club officers for 2022-2023 Lions year & N 30million fund raising luncheon for cataract prevention , treatment and surgery.

Lion Anan Anyanwu, the district governor of district 404 A1 Nigeria informs on why the special recognition and award was bestowed on the trio by the club.

“The awards that was given to them is to recognize their service to Lionism and to encourage up and coming young people to know that distinguished people are members of lions club and we want more people to join the lions club”.

Lion Akintola Williams, he said is the oldest Lion in the world because he is 104 years old.

He continued: “ He was the only member of Lions club when it was founded in Nigeria 1964 before so many other Lions joined . He is the doyen of Lionism in Nigeria and this was his club. Every other person in the club were ‘oyinbo’s. He came personally to receive his award. The award we gave him is distinguished Lion recognition award. It is to recognize his services to Lionism since 1964 when he helped to bring Lionism to Ngeria”.

Lion Vincent Maduka, who was the general manager of WNTV in the 60’s and the pioneer Director General of Nigeria Televison Authourity (NTA) was also awarded for his selfless contribution to Multiple District 404 Nigeria in general and District 404A1 “ He is in his late 80’s but still very active, serving humanity”.

Lion Olufemi Majekodunmi , in his 80s has served Lionism in every way, says Anyanwu. “These were the people who established the first Lions motherless babies home in Lekki, singlehandedly for Lions movement”.

In his acceptance speech, the new president, Lion Jude Obaro Onohwosa. disclosed plan to raise fund towards 1000 charity cataract surgical operations for the less privileged at 30,000 per surgery.” We are praying to raise 30,000,000”, he said.