Tony Ogaga

Remember her? Beauty Peters aka B’Dash, the lead vocalist of the defunct D’Beats, a musical group that emerged winner of Star Quest reality TV show in 2011?

Having rebranded and now known as Belleza, the rapper, singer and songwriter has just pushed into the market a brand new album. However, if there is one thing that sets the mother of twin boys apart, it is the way she and her manager husband, Ebuka Peters aka Ambassador, have been setting the Nigerian music scene on fire.

Recently, Entertainer caught up with the couple at Ikeja Mall, Lagos after an autograph signing session and they talked about music, marriage, family and her new album, My Banana among other interesting issues.

You were a member of a group that won Star Quest in 2011, how has your music evolved since then?

Belleza: Let me reintroduce myself. My name is Beauty Peters aka Belleza formerly known as B’Dash. I was the lead singer of D’Beats, the band that won Star Quest in 2011. Over the years, I have evolved from being a member of D’Beats into a solo artiste and songwriter.

Judging by your outing at the reality show, it was expected that your career would ‘blow’ very quickly. So what happened?

Belleza: What happened was that I was a girl when I got married in 2016 and I became a mother when I gave birth in 2018 to our twins boys, Winner and Wonder. Nevertheless, I have been making progress step by step. Recently, I released my debut album, My Banana. That was in June 2020. In order to promote the album, we established Belleza & Friends in partnership with RVG Karaoke for a weekend talent showcase. We also released the official video of Oluwa Oshe in July 2020. My Banana is a fusion of different genres of music.

What has been the response to My Banana album?

Ebuka: The response has been encouraging so far. The release on digital platforms was a bomb! The song is currently on I-tunes, Apple music, Spotify, Deezer, Amazon and Pandora among others. We have been working under God’s abundant grace. The response has been like dynamite!

How did you meet your husband and how did he pop the question?

Belleza: I met my husband in 2012 at an event in Lagos. We were friends before we started working together as artiste and manager. Then in 2015, he walked up to me one cool evening while I was observing the beauty of nature in a garden close to my house and said, ‘I want you to be my wife’. I said ‘okay’ and in 2016 we got married.

Was it love at first sight when you met her?

Ebuka: Not really! I think it was divine arrangement. I was busy doing my job as an entertainer when we met each other and became friends. However, it was tough at the initial stage of the relationship.

And what was that thing that attracted you to her?

Ebuka: When I meet people for the first time, I like to look out for any hidden talent in them. I like to add value generally. But what attracted me (to her) was the fact that she has so much love for God, and besides, I have always dreamt of getting married to a fellow entertainer.

Could you share your romantic story with us?

Ebuka: Our romance story has been one of work, pleasure and vacations. However, I am not a romantic person, but if you want to know more, come to our bedroom (laughter).

Your marriage is blessed with two beautiful twin boys. Tell us about the joy of motherhood?

Belleza: I thank God for His blessings upon my life and family. Motherhood is the best thing that has ever happened to me. Aside the stress that comes with running around trying to catch one baby while the other is climbing a ladder or doing something mischievous, motherhood is the funniest path of our lives as parents.

Your manager husband is always beside you, how do both of you create time for the kids?

Belleza: It’s so funny really. I still imagine how 24 hours stopped being enough for me ever since I gave birth to my kids. I believe in family first, and it is better to have a home than to have a house in Banana Island. Truth be said, it has not been easy but we take them (kids) along anywhere we go. They were with us throughout my December tour in the east. I have learnt how to create time for my career and family because I multi-task. For me, family comes first.

Ebuka: My dream has always been to have my kids around me whenever I am on tour or doing business. Remember, they are twin boys and very tough, so you wouldn’t want to have them out of your sight. The last time I dropped them with my parents, they turned the entire house upside down; they are a handful (laughter). Consequently, I always want to take them to events and the grace of God has been helping me manage them.

After two kids, your wife is still fit and beautiful. In fact, her twerking videos are all over the Internet. Don’t you get jealous when other men make advances at her?

Ebuka: To be frank, giving birth to twin boys is a whole lot of work. But despite that, we still create time to record new songs. Belleza dropped her debut album in June 2020. However, talking about being jealous, I am not the jealous type. I give my wife space to twerk and hangout with her fans, both male and female, because when you choke someone, you bring out the worst in them. But when you free your partner, you bring out the best in them especially when there is love and fear of God.

Belleza, you are married to a dude and you both work in the entertainment industry where there are many beautiful girls. Are you not scared that they might snatch your husband from you?

Belleza: I am not scared. The fact remains that nobody can cage a man from cheating and flexing. What matters most is if a man has the love of God in his heart, he will always do the right thing.

What are the challenges managing your wife’s music career?

Ebuka: As the CEO of Ambassador Showbiz Plus, I want to make Belleza a global music icon. However, there have been lots of challenges especially meeting up with the standard of the industry such as recording with a celebrity, working with big name producers like Masterkraft, video shooting, mixing and mastering, and all these cost tons of money, coupled with the stress of taking care of the twins. It is really crazy but thank God for His grace.

As a couple, what has been your biggest challenge?

Ebuka: As a couple, it has not been easy. As business partners, it has been so tough but all we have been enjoying is the grace of God. Since March when COVID-19 came calling, business has been tough but we thank God for life.

Any plan to make more kids?

Belleza: Yes… In my next life!

Ebuka: That depends on madam.

What has been the most embarrassing thing a male fan has done to you?

Belleza: I will never forget our December 2019 Eastern Tour. While on stage, a male fan went berserk, rushed at me and grabbed my butt. It happened in Owerri, Imo State. I was so embarrassed; I didn’t know what to do.

Where would we see Belleza in a couple of years?

Belleza: With God helping me plus working hard with my team towards achieving our goals, I will be where I want to be.