Excitement rented the air as the Mandilas Group hosted its staff to an end of year party last December.

Themed: ‘Back to the ‘50s’, the event was held in the heart of Ikoyi, Lagos where the deejay dished out ‘old skool’ tunes to the delight of the audience who were kitted in the costumes of the ‘50s.

Major highlights of the event were a drama presentation by the staff entitled, Customer Care and fashion show that portrayed the dressing of the ‘50s.

In her welcome address, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mandilas Group, Ms Ola Debayo-Doherty, commended the staff for their efforts and team spirit during the course of the year.

“There has been a lot of resistance and commitment but we are together today. We have a bright future ahead of us. We have many things that we want to accomplish next year. The company is waxing stronger and we want to bring our services closer to the people. We are committed in providing the quality of life. Let us continue to move the company forward and we will make the world easier.”

Director, Mandilas Group, Gregory Eze-Okafor waxed nostalgic, recalling how the founder, John Basil Mandilas used to post Yuletide greetings to all the staff on the company’s notice board and how he held parties that symbolised love and care at the venue, which was his residence, making sure that everybody was happy.

However, the company’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Mrs. Funmi Akpan used the opportunity of the occasion to tell the staff to get ready, as Mandilas would mark its 70th anniversary in 2020.