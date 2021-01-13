By Moses Akaigwe

Igwe Kenneth Orizu on December 28, 2020, at his palace in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, re-conferred Dr George Moghalu, Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), with Ohamadike Nnewi. It was part of the activities marking his 57th anniversary on the throne (Ofala).

The Igwe described him as a worthy son of Nnewi who has borne the name of the town aloft. He saluted Moghalu for his “sincerity of purpose, humanitarian services and unprecedented achievements within one year in office as the NIWA boss.”

He stated that those honoured were sons, daughters and friends of Nnewi, who distinguished themselves in their areas of calling and who contributed to the development of the town.

Others honoured included Chris Azubuogu, House of Representatives member, Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency; Prof Kingsley Moghalu, former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Dozie Mbanefo, MD, New Crystal Communications and Dr Theo Okeke.

Igwe stated that the chieftaincy titles bestowed on the recipients were not on the basis of how much they brought, “but because of their positive contributions to the society and the development of Nnewi.”

He advised traditional rulers, especially those in Igbo land, to always endeavour to restore the dignity of chieftaincy titles by conferring such honours on only people of impeccable character.

Dr Moghalu commended Igwe Orizu for the honour and expressed his appreciation to the entire people of Nnewi for their support and prayers, adding that he could not have achieved much without their collective efforts.

Moghalu was first decorated with Ohamadike (People’s Hero) some years ago, but had to be re-conferred, according to palace sources, owing to his numerous achievements and the honours he brought to Nnewi lately.

He said the recognition would spur him to continue supporting the people of Nnewi, as well as devote efforts to taking Anambra State to the next level as the governorship election approaches. He urged the people to join hands in bringing development to the community and the entire state.