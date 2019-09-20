It was a celebration of two cultures as Nigeria and Brazil came together recently to showcase the rich cultural histories of both countries.

A collaborative event organised by Fritots Global Communications and Brazilian Consulate General, the ‘Night of Culture’ was staged to preserve, promote and educate people on the need to embrace the essence of culture as it relates to language, music and dressing.

The event played host to numerous dignitaries, celebrities, consul generals, deputy consul generals, high commissioners, adeputy high commissioners, and ambassadors of different countries like Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Russia, India, Spain, Japan and France.

Representatives of Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwoolu and traditional rulers within and outside the state also graced the landmark event.

Welcoming the guests, the chief host, who doubles as the Consul General of Brazil, Mr. Helges Bandeira, thanked everyone present and urged them to embrace the rich traditional values of their culture.

Guests on the night were treated to melodious and danceable highlife including bossa nova, samba and other genres of music. Dramatic performances, cultural dances and Ewi renditions also took the centre stage on the night.