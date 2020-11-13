Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, Major-General Jamilu Sarham, has visited the Nigerian Army Special Super Camp 4, Faskari, Kastina State, with cadets of 68 and 69 Regular Course of the academy on a first-hand learning tour.

Sarham said the visit was to enable the cadet officers have a first-hand knowledge and information on the on-going operations against bandits and other criminal groups terrorising the peace of the region. The Super Camp is the operation theatre command headquarters of Operation Sahel Sanity fighting banditry in the North-West region.

He urged the cadets to redouble their efforts in mitigating banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminality in the zone. He said the Nigerian Army, under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, would remain committed to mitigate the banditry in the North-West and restore peace for the development of the zone.

“Indeed, the activities of bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and other criminality in the North-West is alarming, hence the need for the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with other sister security agencies, to sustain their proactive steps to bring the trend to an end.

“All the relevant stakeholders must join hands together, particularly communities, traditional institutions and others, to cooperate with the military by bringing positive response/information to the military for prompt action.

“Without support by the communities to the military during their operations in the North-West, the activities of bandits, kidnapping and other criminality will not be successfully addressed by the military, hence, the need for the unflinching support and encouragement to the military by all the relevant stakeholders within the host communities to attain the desired objectives,” he said.

COVID-19: USDoD donates PPE to Nigerian military

The United States Department of Defence (USDoD) has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Nigerian Armed Forces to boost the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presenting the PPE in Abuja, United States chargé d’affairs in Nigeria, Kathleen Fitzgibbon, said the U.S. would continue to support Nigeria and its citizens in combating and preventing dreaded diseases like HIV, Ebola, Lassa fever and COVID-19. Permanent secretary, Ministry of the Defence, who received the equipment on behalf of the minister, Bashir Magashi, said the items would be distributed to military facilities speedily to complement what they already have in stock.

He said collaboration between Nigeria and the U.S., over the years, has resulted in several intervention projects, increase in research programmes that have provided livelihoods through job creation for health care workers and professionals allied to health care.

He explained that outcomes of the researches were utilised to upscale the prevention and management of infectious diseases, especially at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic: “The Defence Referral Laboratory recently re-accredited with state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment was established with the support of the U.S. government. This has greatly enhanced the capacity of our personnel, leading to ground-breaking research studies.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that this donation would further enhance the ability of our frontline medical staff to curtail COVID-19 and ensure that staff go about their duties with minimal risk of being exposed to harmful infectious agents.”

GOC honours 192 soldiers for taming terrorists

Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maiduguri, Borno State, Brigadier-General Abdul-Khalifa Ibrahim, has commended soldiers of 192 Battalion for their bravery, dedication and outstanding performance in their fight against terrorists and other criminals in their Area of Responsibility (AOR).

Ibrahim, who is also the commander, Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, said the soldiers who stood their ground at Gwoza dealt a heavy blow on Boko Haram terrorists who attacked Gwoza, Pulka and Bita towns on the day the soldiers were preparing for redeployment.

He gave the commendation at a luncheon during the de-induction of 55 soldiers of the battalion who have been fighting Boko Haram in Gwoza LGA for the past five years: “Honestly you boys did very well in your mission area and that is why I decided that I should honour you. No single soldier was injured. It is a thing to be proud of.”

The GOC urged the soldiers to remain committed and disciplined as they leave the war zone to reunite with their respective families and other members of the public, reminding them to have a good rest as there is more work ahead for them to do.

He said, after their holidays, they would be expected to go on courses to improve their professionalism and chances of promotion: “You have been away for long from your families. Be very patient with them as you have not been around for long; so, one or two things will be missing.

“When you go back, the way you will interact with the civil populace is different from what you have been doing fighting Boko Haram.

“You must comport yourself. We don’t want you to go and start fighting people because you just returned from North-East. As a soldier, you are to defend the public.”

Responding on behalf of the soldiers, Master Warrant Officer Olarenwaju thanked God for seeing them through a successful and hitch-free operation.

He reiterated their commitment and loyalty to continue to serve and defend the territorial integrity on the Nigerian nation.

OPDS hands over notorious suspected kidnappers to police in Calabar

Commander, Sector 4, Land Component, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), Colonel Omubo Idoniboye-Obu, has handed over eight suspected kidnapers and sea pirates arrested by soldiers to the Nigeria Police in Calabar, Cross River State. He said the suspects were arrested to keep the state safe.

Those arrested included the leader of a four-man robbery gang, Ita and Bassey, who has been on the wanted list of the state government.

The commander said: “Following the upsurge of kidnapping, sea piracy and robbery incidents in Calabar and environs, Sector 4, OPDS, collaborated with other security agencies with a view to checkmate the activities of criminals.

“Today’s occasion is yet another handing/taking over of some suspected kidnappers, sea pirates and armed robbery suspects.

“These suspects were arrested during the series of operations conducted by the sector between October 10 and 16, this year.

“Investigation revealed that the suspects were involved in kidnapping and armed robbery in the state. The suspects have participated in several crimes within the state.

“I would like to state here that some of the suspects are ex-convicts, while others have been on the wanted list of the security agencies in the state.

“The suspected kidnappers and armed robbery suspects handed over to the police by the army include Ita, who hails from Creek Town in Odukpani LGA, and Atuo, an indigene of Nsufang Etung LGA.

“They also robbed one Jan and Bobby (Cameroonians) on October 9 and 20, in Ikom LGA and dispossessed them of N4 million and 181,000 CFA.”

Pre-selection exam for SSC 47, DSSC 26 holds tomorrow

The Nigerian Army has concluded arrangements to hold the computer-based pre-selection examination for Short Service Combatant 47/2020 (SSC 47) and Direct Short Service Commission 26/2020 (DSSC 26) tomorrow, Saturday, November 14. The examination would take place in 15 centres across the nation.

Candidates who applied to join the army are advised to check their registered emails, phone numbers and visit: www.recruitment.army.mil.ng for names of shortlisted candidates.

All shortlisted candidates have been allotted new examination and seat numbers. The shortlisted candidates have also been assigned examination centres and are to report to the centres at the times indicated against their names to sit for the examination.

The state centres selected by candidates have been grouped into zonal examination centres. Details of the grouping, which constitutes each zonal examination centre, are shown on the portal. Candidates will not be allowed to write the examination in any centre or session other than that allotted to the candidate on the portal.

Candidates are to note the specific sessions and time for the examination as stated against their names for strict compliance. All candidates are to come alone and bring photocopy of their application photo card, means of identification, National ID card, international passport or driver’s licence, facemasks and three copies of current passport photograph.

The Nigerian Army warned candidates that any list got outside the website would not be valid.