The first edition of the ‘Meditol Walk Against Malaria’ organised by Evans Ltd, a member of the Ekulo Group of companies, manufacturers of Meditol Anti-Bacteria and Anti-Mosquito soap in collaboration with Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited took place recently.

Themed: ‘Zero malaria starts with me,’ the walk which kicked off from the National Stadium, Surulere down to the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, was in commemoration of WHO World Malaria Day 2019 and had participants from Evans Industries Limited and Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Also present were actress Osas Ighodaro-Ajibade, founder of Joyful Joy Foundation, Lagos State Malaria Examination Programme’s Manager, Dr. Abimbola Osinowo and the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2018, Miss. Anita Ukah among others.

Malaria, it was gathered, is a major public health problem in Nigeria which accounts for more cases and deaths than any other country in the world. There are an estimated 100 million malaria cases with over 300,000 deaths per year in Nigeria.

According to Joseph Okonkwo, General Manager, Ekulo Group of Companies, the walk was a step-up and coordinated action by the company and its collaborators to change the trajectory of current malaria trends in Nigeria.

He went on to say that progress in the fight against malaria can only be achieved through responses that are prompt, effective and individually owned, which was why Meditol soap was created. Meditol soap is an innovative anti-bacterial and anti-mosquito soap that provides double protection against bacteria and mosquito bites; it is also readily available and affordable by every Nigerian.

Talking to participants about malaria, its causes, symptoms and prevention, Dr. Abimbola Osinowo Managing Director, Lagos State Malaria Examination Programme, stated that malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that can be transmitted to people through the bite of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. It is preventable and curable. She explained that symptoms usually appear 10–15 days after the infective mosquito bite. The first symptoms – fever, headache, and chills may be mild and difficult to recognise as malaria. She then advised that early diagnosis is critical for recovery from malaria.

On prevention of the disease, Abimbola made it clear that the parasites breeds on stagnant water and bushy surroundings; therefore, she encouraged participants to always clear any stagnant water close to their habitat and keep a clean surrounding.

The walk featured entertaining moments as music and dance calibrated the mood of volunteers walking against malaria. The event also featured free malaria test, entertainment and refreshments.